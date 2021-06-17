BTS' Butter fever grips Mouni Roy; check out the Naagin actress' sexy Insta reel

BTS' peppy track Butter is winning hearts the world over. The number that released on May 21 is on the top of the charts for three weeks in a row. People the world over are making reels and covers of Butter. It looks like the craze has gripped Mouni Roy as well. The Naagin actress has made an Insta reel and it is quite sexy. She has matched the lyrics perfectly with her visuals and moves. The song, which has been written by English songwriters has been produced by BTS. Mouni Roy's new reel has earned the love of all BTS fans from India. The actress is cool and sexy just like the words of the song. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Travis Scott's love confession for Kylie Jenner, BTS' Jimmin's sweet reply to fans and more

Mouni Roy has been away in Dubai for a long time. The actress is reportedly planning to soon tie the knot with an investment banker, Suraj Nambiar. He is based in Dubai, which is why she spends a lot of time there. Also, there is no lockdown there so one can have a better quality of life. Fans have been missing her in India. Dance guru Rahul made a comment that people now need visas to catch up with Mouni Roy.

BTS celebrated their eighth anniversary two days back. There was the FESTA where members made a lot of revelations. The kickass Muster Sowoozoo 2021 has made around USD 450 million for Big Hit Entertainment with online ticket sales. The Korean boy band is at the top of the global music scene. Butter is a great follow-up to the blockbuster, Dynamite. They are coming up with new songs soon. Mouni Roy will be seen next in Brahmastra that stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Amitabh Bachchan. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji of Wake Up Sid fame.