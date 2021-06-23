Indian Idol 12: Kumar Sanu reacts on the show getting flak for excessive melodrama; says, 'Jitna gossip hoga, utna TRP badhega'

Indian Idol 12 is getting the TRPs but the season has been slammed for fake content and excessive melodrama by all and sundry including the judges panel. Whether it is the love story of Pawandeep Rajan - Arunita Kanjilal or the presence of relatives, netizens are angered seeing how it runs like a daily soap. Kumar Sanu who was one of the guests recently with Roopkumar Rathod and Anuradha Paudwal has spoken about this matter. He told Hindustan Times that such shows only provide a platform and talent has to work hard after it to build a career. He said that gossip was a key in getting TRPs so no one should bother about it too much. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Aditya Narayan, Shabir Ahluwalia, Karan Wahi and 6 more Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants we want to see in Salman Khan's show

He told Hindustan Times, "Jitna gossip hoga, utna TRP badhega, samjha karo. Badi baat nahi hai (The more the gossip, the better will be the TRP. Please understand. It is no big deal)." He also said that such shows only bring talent to the forefront and these singers find employment in some way or the other. He also said that not everyone gets a chance to work in Bollywood. Kumar Sanu said that it was the duty of composers to recognize good talent and give them work in the industry.

He told the paper, "It is the responsibility of producers, music directors to offer work to them. Many singers are there, they are talented but someone needs to give them work. These shows work to bring the talent to the limelight, and industry people need to offer them work." This looks like the most sensible statement made in a long time.

Fans have slammed the show for the unfair eliminations of Nachiket Lele, Anjali Gaikwad and the latest one being Sawai Bhatt. Pawandeep Rajan who is the crowd favourite has been placed at the bottom.