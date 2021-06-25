Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble-Nihal Tauro; here's the secret behind the many romantic angles on the show [Exclusive]

Indian Idol 12 is making news and how this season. While some singers have formed a fan base others have been massively trolled. Also, there is too much of fake romance happening on the show. This has been one of the grouses against the makers. If the drama of Pawandeep Rajan - Arunita Kanjilal was not enough, we have a new couple in form of Sayli Kamble and Nihal Tauro. It seems there will be a love confession in the coming episode. This is indeed kind of weird. A source close to the channel told us, "Honestly, it is going a little overboard. These people are definitely not in any kind of real romantic relationship or so." Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal spend a day away from the sets and these clicks are a pure treat for #Arudeep fans

Then what has prompted this from the makers? "I guess the programme content is determined by the kind of bond they see off-sets between the contestants. Also, some fans have made jodis of these singers. That has kind of prompted these ideas from the content team. Also, due to the lockdown there are too many curbs due to which people are unable to experiment with new ideas. Seeing that such content is working, we guess that it is being encouraged. However, there are many who feel that the programming team needs to answer some questions," said the source.

The show has got a lot of flak for becoming more of a melodrama. In the past, people pinpointed how Bigg Boss 13 was such a blockbuster due to the presence of "couples" so there is definitely a model to follow. "The content team is making the show seeing the camaraderie. There is definitely a bond but everything is just too OTT on TV. But the contestants do not seem to mind. Everything is fair in the game of TRPs," he signs off.