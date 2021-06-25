Is Priyank Sharma back with Benafsha Soonawalla after they split due to alleged infidelity? This is what the actor said

Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla made news last year with their split. The couple spent the lockdown together, but it was being said that she left after she found out that he has been cheating on her. Now, in an interview to RJ Siddharth Kannan, Priyank Sharma has addressed the rumours. He said that things are fine. Does this mean that the couple are back in each other's arms? He told the RJ, "Every couple has their ups and downs, I believe. That’s a part of the entire relationship. If you are holding yourself very strongly, I believe you can surpass from anything you feel like. Woh tumhare upar hai, kitna effort daal rahe ho (It depends on how much effort you put in)." Also Read - Benafsha Soonawalla poses in a magenta bra but her lips get all our attention – view pics

He also said that he had been hounded by the media on his personal life after the cheating and break up rumours went viral on social media. He said that he is not comfortable talking about his personal life on any media platform. He also told people to avoid cooking up stories. He told Kannan, "So that’s why me and Ben stopped posting our pictures also. Nazar thodi si lagne lag gayi thi. Humne rok diya (Our relationship was attracting the evil eye, we stopped it)." Well, it looks like a wise move. Also Read - From MTV Roadies to Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Here's a look at Varun Sood's inspiring journey – watch video

Benafsha Soonawalla and Priyank Sharma have had ugly splits in the past. Divya Aggarwal and Priyank Sharma had a legion of fans from Splitsvilla. People simply adored them. Even Benafsha Soonawalla was in a steady relationship with Varun Sood. They got close inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. This resulted in both of them breaking off with their partners. Priyank said that he did not confirm his relationship early as they were taking time to figure out things. He was last seen on a web show. Also Read - Benafsha Soonawalla makes heads turn and eyeballs pop in her latest bikini pics