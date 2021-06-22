Parth Samthaan ditches his long locks for a sharp new haircut in New York

Parth Samthaan loves to travel, and it is no secret from his fans. The actor is now in New York. Once he reached the city, the actor decided to get rid of his old hairdo. As we know, for the role of Nawab in Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon, he had sported long locks. But he had gone for a sharp undercut now with a puff. The actor looks very different. He posted three pics with a caption saying that though the hair changed, his smile would remain a constant one. Dressed in black jeans and a floral shirt, he was seen posing right in the middle of the famous Times Square. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, Pavitra Rishta 2.0 – which show’s new season are you most excited about? Vote now

Fans were quick to compliment him for the new look. Some even pointed out that dancer cum anchor Raghav Jugal also wore the same printed shirt in a recent event. Parth Samthaan who is a foodie is enjoying cheesecake and pastries in New York. But he has not missed his intense workout. His elder sister, Deepa left a comment Majha Sonyacha Tukda, which translates into My Piece of Gold. She is a makeup artiste and his fans adore her too.

Parth Samthaan was last seen on the web show, Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon that was made by ALT Balaji. He played the part of a gangster in yesteryear Mumbai. People loved his work as the flamboyant gang lord. Patralekhaa was paired with him. There are rumours that he has signed a film with Resul Pookutty. It will be directed by the sound designer who won the Oscar for Slumdog Millionaire. Parth Samthaan has a huge fandom in teens. People still adore him as Manik Malhotra from Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. He worked in three seasons of the show, and also did Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.