Pearl V Puri Case: The Naagin 3 actor gets bail after being in custody for 11 days

Here is some good news for all fans of Pearl V Puri. The Naagin 3 actor has been granted bail after 11 days in custody. The news was confirmed by his lawyer, Rajeev Sawant. He had been arrested under POCSO, which deals with sexual offences against children. The case was filed by the ex-husband of an actress who was his co-star on the show, Bepannaah Pyaar. He said that his daughter had gone on the sets of the show where Pearl V Puri allegedly molested her. The original complaint was apparently filed in 2019. While the cops said that apparently the girl had marks of molestation, there is no evidence against the actor.

released an audio tape of the actress' chat with her where she said that she is fighting a custody battle. She said that her former husband only wants to prove that she being a working mother cannot care for the child. She also said that her husband was toxic and psychotic. Pearl V Puri's arrest led to all TV actors coming out in his support. , , , , , Vikas Kalantari spoke up for the handsome actor. While some celebs got trolled, they did not bother.

This news should come as relief for fans. We have to see what happens in the coming days!