Pratyusha Banerjee's ex Rahul Raj Singh to file defamation case against Kamya Panjabi and Vikas Gupta — full deets here

Pratyusha Banerjee's demise hit the TV industry hard in 2016. On April 1, 2016 she was found hanging at her residence. Of late, Vikas Gupta made a statement that they were in a relationship but it ended after she discovered about his alternate sexuality. Both Rahul Raj Singh and Kamya Panjabi lashed out at Vikas Gupta for making that statement. In a long interview to SpotboyE, the beau of the deceased actress said that he is just waiting for the pandemic to end and the courts to clear his name. He said that it was the greed of Pratyusha Banerjee's parents that killed her and not his alleged abusive behaviour that broke her spirit.

He has lashed out at Vikas Gupta and Kamya Panjabi for how they blamed Rahul Raj Singh for the actress' drastic step. He told the portal, "They have their conscience and God to answer to. They know as well as I do that I am not guilty. They also know why they did all the tamasha." He said that his name was bandied about though there was no concrete evidence against him. He said that Pratyusha Banerjee never accused him of mistreating her. He told the portal, "All her grief and anger were directed at her parents. They are the ones who should be held responsible. In fact when the honourable judge granted me bail it was on the basis of that last phone conversation between Pratyusha and me."

He says he will sue Vikas Gupta and Kamya Panjabi once his name gets cleared. He said that he has been jobless due to the bad reputation he earned from their accusations. He said he will file a Rs one crore defamation case against the two. He has also lambasted Gupta for digging up his past relationship with the late actress. He said, "Ek mare hue insaan ko istemaal kar rahe hain. How low can he fall? Why has he suddenly woken up to a relationship with Pratyusha five years after her death? A relationship that he never had with her. She is not here to refute his claim. I would have known. She told me everything. Vikas should show some shame. Using a dead girl's name for publicity is the lowest he can fall." He said that he did like to see these two in jail.