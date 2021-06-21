Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Imlie – check out MAJOR TWISTS in the daily soaps today

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Imlie and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming days. The last week has ended at interesting junctures for all our fave characters. Here is a recap of what we can expect when we turn on the tube today evening (June 21)... Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin – check out MAJOR TWISTS that will take place in your favourite shows today

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Sirat (Shivangi Joshi) going to Kartik's (Mohsin Khan) home. There, Kairav will tell her to play a match with Manish (Sachin Tyagi). When she punches Manish, he will fall down. It seems Sirat is trying to avoid Kartik as her feelings for him are just too overpowering. It seems Kartik has gone to the factory for some work. Before this, Sirat has had a huge fight with Narendra Nath Chauhan. She weeps bitterly, but Nani consoles her. Ranveer (Karan Kundrra) wants her to shine at the boxing championships. Fans of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have a lot in store.

Anupamaa

In the coming episodes we will see that Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) is happy because he has got a job. But Kavya will be unhappy as it is a low-paying job, and below her expected standards. Plus, she will insist that the food is cooked in olive oil while Vanraj likes ghee. He will say that he cannot eat this food. It seems Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) will also call Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) illiterate. Fed up, Vanraj has a fight with Kavya.

Imlie

In the coming episode, we will see that Imlie (Sumbul Touqeer) will introduce Adi to her family as her friend Imlinder Singh from Patiala. There is a lot of focus on the marriage of Nishant and Pallavi.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

There has been a huge drama over the saree gifted by Sai (Ayesha Singh) to Vaishali. In the coming days, Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) tells Bhavani (Kishori Shahane) that she did not think about family pride before gifting the saree. There will be another showdown between Pakhi and Sai.

Let us know which soap are you damn excited about in the coming days...