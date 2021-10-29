It's time we walk you through the top TV newsmakers of the day. Shehnaaz dropped her tribute song for Sidharth and made her bond with the Dil Se Dil Tak actor eternal forever. Bigg Boss 15's ex-contestants interviews grabbed headlines and more. Let's have a dekko at the top TV newsmakers here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra REVEALS the real reason behind his breakup with Anusha Dandekar, 'Usko bhadkane wale bahut hain'

Tu Yaheen Hai

Shehnaaz Gill dropped her heartfelt tribute for Sidharth Shukla on her Youtube channel. Tu Yaheen Hai is heart-wrenching, soulful, beautiful and comforting at the same time. It's about two months now that Sidharth Shukla passed away after a tragic heart attack on 2nd September. Tu Yaheen Hai is full of SidNaaz moments from their Bigg Boss 13 journey to their last appearance on Dance Deewane 3, it had loads of SidNaaz moments. SidNaaaz and Sidhearts are heartbroken over the visuals of Shehnaaz Gill in the video.

Tu Yaheen Hai song: Shehnaaz Gill's fitting tribute to Sidharth Shukla will wrench your heart and also make you smile while reliving SidNaaz moments

Tu Yaheen Hai: 'Can't control my tears,' fans get emotional after watching Shehnaaz Gill's incomplete love story with Sidharth Shukla

Munmun Dutta's video with her partner

A couple of weeks ago, a report claiming that Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat have fallen in love had surfaced. The rumours went viral in no time. Both Munmun and Raj had slammed the reports. And now, Munmun has shared a video with her partner. Well, it's a viral reel trend that she jumped on and couldn't help sharing it.

Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Amidst link-up rumours with Raj Anadkat, Munmun Dutta posts a romantic video with her partner

Karan reveals his reason for break-up with Anusha

Karan Kundrra sat down to chat with inside the house of Bigg Boss. The actor poured his heart out about his relationships and accepted his mistakes and flaws while talking about the same. Karan said that he has been a very self-centred person. He said that he made F***** up a lot of his relations.

Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra REVEALS the real reason behind his breakup with , 'Usko bhadkane wale bahut hain'

Treat for Arudeep fans

Indian Idol 12's Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal's pictures from London went viral on social media. They were seen posing with arm in arms. They posed like a couple with and it's a treat for all their fans. Pawandeep and Arunita have been dropping some amazing music videos and their chemistry is on fire.

Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal pose like a 'couple on holiday' in London; AruDeep fans say ''

Vidhi Pandya slams Donal Bisht

Vidhi Pandya slammed Donal Bisht for her reaction on Karan Kundrra about his 'Kamar nahi dikh rahi hai comment'. Donal said that it would be his perspective and that he would be such a person. Vidhi slammed Donal saying that she knew it was said just in a fun way and not seriously. Check out her comment here:

Rashami's poolside pics

Naagin 4 and Dil Se Dil Tak actress took to her Instagram handle and shared some uber hot pictures in a mesh monokini. The pictures soon went viral on social media. Monalisa, Vijeyendra Kumeria, , commented on her post. Check out her pictures here: