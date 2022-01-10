Trending TV News Today: Kishwer-Suyyash's son Nirvair and Aditi-Mohit's son Ekbir test COVID positive; Umar Riaz hits back at Geeta Kapur for her 'doctor' remark and more

Suyyash Rai-Kishwer Merchant son Nirvair and Aditi Shirwaikar-Mohit Malik's son Ekbir test COVID positive, Umar Riaz slams Geeta Kapoor for her 'doctor' remark on National television and more. Meet TOP TV Newsmakers of 10 January 2022.