Shivangi cheers for Karan

A couple more weeks and then Bigg Boss 15 will come to an end. Shivangi Joshi whose co-star Karan Kundrra is locked inside the house as a contestant gave a shout out. She is rooting for Karan's win in this season of Bigg Boss. Shivangi shared a couple of pictures on her gram and penned a heartfelt note. She urged her fans to vote for Karan and make him win the show. She also praised Karan and called him the sweetest guy. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra SCREAMS 'Daaru dyo'; frustration of being locked inside for over 100 days shows [VIDEO]

Umar Riaz' achievement

Former Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz came live on his Instagram handle a couple of hours ago and created a record. In his live session, Umar crossed the mark of 80K real-time users on his live. He is the second male Bigg Boss contestant to do so after Sidharth Shukla. Umar Riaz was evicted on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode after his violent episode with Pratik Sehajpal.

Jasmin Bhasin's Punjabi film debut

Jasmin Bhasin is all set to make her Punjabi film debut opposite . The actress took to her social media handle and shared a couple of pictures announcing her next project. The movie is titled Honeymoon. It is said to be a complete and ultimate Punjabi comedy entertainer. Amarpreet Chhabra is directing the movie with , Krishan Kumar, and Vicky Bahri producing the film.

Nia Sharma exposes TV industry

Recently, in an interview, Nia Sharma opened up on the ugly side of working in the TV industry. The Naagin 4 actress revealed that she has worked in the most cringed conditions. The actress revealed actors are made to beg for their payments and dues. Nia revealed that she is very particular about getting her dues and doesn't care about being blacklisted. Nia is currently busy promoting Phoonk Le.

Naagin 6 pushed ahead due to Bigg Boss 15?

Recently, announced that Bigg Boss has been extended for two more weeks. And while the reality TV show is getting an extension, there has been a question mark over 's much-awaited supernatural serpentine drama, Naagin. Naagin 6 was reportedly going to kickstart on TV by January end. However, with the extension of BB15, the fate of Naagin 6 is a question mark. Only Ekta can spill the beans.

GHKPM completes 400 episodes

Ayesha Singh, , Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the TOP TV shows in the country. It has a huge fan following on social media. Recently, the TV show completed 400 episodes.

ZRA Red carpet

Zee Rishtey Awards was held in the city recently and the celebrities had turned up on dolled and decked up on the Red Carpet event. , Kanika Mann, Aishwarya Khare, Anjum Fakih, and more celebs put their best fashion foot forward.

