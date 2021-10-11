Another day from October is almost coming to set. And this means it's time to give you a news wrap on the latest TV news of the day. Without further ado, let's get to know what made news in the Indian TV industry today... Also Read - World Mental Health Day 2021: Rubina Dilaik, Parth Samthaan, Rashami Desai and 5 more TV celebs who spoke openly about their mental health issues – view pics

Shweta-Palak get termed sisters in their latest reels

On 8th October, Palak Tiwari celebrates her birthday. It seems Palak, and Reyaansh had been on a weekend getaway to ring in the young belle's birthday. The mother-daughter duo shared reels with each other in which they were seen dancing and grooving. Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari looked more like besties than mother-daughter duo in the reels. And fans are voicing it out in the comments section of their posts.

Check out the story here: Shweta Tiwari dances with daughter Palak in reels leaving everyone awestruck; fans say, 'Mujhe toh Santoor ka ad yaad aagaya'

Rubina-Abhinav's Twitter exchange with Kashmera

In a recent tweet, it seems Kashmera Shah took a jibe at and of Bigg Boss 14. In her tweet, Kashmera spoke about contestants eating apples and doing yoga throughout the season. She termed this years' contestants as better than the Bigg Boss 14 contestants. Rubina and Abhinav hit back at her in their own way.

Check out the story here: Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla clap back at Kashmera Shah after she takes a dig at them 'eating apples'

Divyanka flaunts her bruises

has been sharing loads of thoughts, photoshoots and amazing posts on her Instagram lately. She recently shared two pictures, one edited and one unedited one. The unedited one featured her bruises and scratches on her knees and leg. Instead of hiding them, she chose to flaunt them. "Edited or original? I prefer the latter. Why hide? Embrace reality. What's your take on it? (PS: Don't fret, just a tiny bicycle mishap #StillAChild)" Check out the post here:

promo

As reported to you Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will go through a major story change in the future. Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan will reportedly leave the show. The future generation that is, Akshu, Kairav and Aarohi will take the story forward and a new promo of the same have surfaced on social media. Fans are in mayhem as they want to see their favourite jodi Shivangi-Mohsin on the show. Check out the promo below:

Pavitra Rishta 2.0 actress Ankita's reel video goes viral

is on a reel spree these days. The actress has been sharing amazing reel content on her gram lately. And recently, she lip-synched a dialogue from South film Maari featuring and . The video had her fans laughing out loud. Check out the cute reel video here:

Karan Kundrra birthday celebrations

It's Bigg Boss 15 contestant, Karan Kundrra's birthday today. The actor has turned 37-year-old and his fans have been showering him with love by making him trend on Twitter. Karan has been winning hearts with his games and strategies inside the house already.

Check out fan mania for KK here: Happy Birthday Karan Kundrra: Fans shower the Bigg Boss 15 contestant with heartfelt wishes on his 37th birthday – view tweets