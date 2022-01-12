Trending TV News Today: Mouni Roy's wedding date revealed, Umar Riaz's father slams Tejasswi Prakash and more

TOP TV News: Umar Riaz's father SLAMS Tejasswi Prakash for her attitude. Mouni Roy's wedding date and more deets go viral. Anupamaa's Madalsa Sharma REACTS to her health rumours and more.