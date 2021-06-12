Trending TV News Today: Erica Fernandes is TV's most desirable woman, Pearl V Puri identified by the victim as her attacker and more

Hola, it's time to update you folks with the trending TV newsmakers of the day. So much has been happening in the TV industry. Let's check out today's TV news stories below: Also Read - Shweta Tiwari's estrange husband, Abhinav Kohli, talks about the CCTV video and NCW's case details

Pearl V Puri case: Minor's father's lawyer releases a statement

Pearl V Puri has been accused of molesting a minor girl. He was arrested on 4th June 2021. His case hearing would take place after 14th June. Meanwhile, as per the reports and Ekta Kapoor's posts, the victim's mother has claimed Pearl as innocent stating that her husband has filed the case without her knowledge and also accused him of mental and physical abuse. Recently, the victim's father's lawyer released a statement saying that it was the girl (the minor) who identified the accused, Pearl whereas his client never once named him. The lawyer further accused 'influential people' from the industry of accusing his client of false things. He concluded the statement by saying, "With folded hands, my client requests that everyone lets the judiciary do their job and stop accusing my daughter of being a liar."

Erica Fernandes is the most desirable woman on TV

Erica Fernandes of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame has topped the Times Most Desirable Women on TV list. She beat the likes of Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Jennifer Winget, Surbhi Chandna and more to bag the first position. The actress expressed gratitude for being named as the Most Desirable in a heartfelt post. She shared her picture and wrote, "Cant be more grateful for this. Its a real privilege to be featured in the Times most desirable list and a cherry on the cake to top the list. Thankyou @timesofindia and all the EjFians for the love. #gratitude #love #blessed #ericafernandes #ejf"

Shweta Tiwari's estrange husband Abhinav shares an update on the case

In a video post that Abhinav Kohli shared on his Instagram handle, he revealed that the hearings were postponed for the first time, neither Shweta's lawyer nor did any representative turned up for the hearing. The next three times, his number didn't come so he is waiting for the Divisional bench to hear him out and reunite him with his son.

Asha Negi talks about the after-effects of her breakup with Rithvik Dhanjani

In an interview, Asha Negi opened up on how people judged her for being too happy after her breakup with Rithvik Dhanjani while promoting her web series Baarish. She said that it's been over a year so people should move on in life. The actress said, "And I was thinking to myself, 'Yaar, how can these people be so judgmental?' What do they know about what did I go through and what happened? They know nothing, they just want to sit there and judge you. But yeah, I really feel bad for all the loyal AshVik fans, they have been still mourning the break-up that happened."

Shweta Tiwari-Rahul Vaidya's social media banter

Rahul Vaidya and Shweta Tiwari are shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town, South Africa. The two shared a couple of pictures on their gram. The pictures instantly went viral and their captions for the post became the talk of the town.

