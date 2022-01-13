Trending TV News Today: Nakuul Mehta recounts deets of Sufi's COVID battle, Tejasswi Prakash's comments on Shamita Shetty go viral and more

Tejasswi Prakash, Nakuul Mehta, Mouni Roy, Divyanka Tripathi, Kishwer Merchant and more celebs have grabbed made it to our section of TOP TV Newsmakers of the day. Tejasswi Prakash's video clip with muted segment has been going viral. Fans of the actress have been debating on what she has said and what has been rumoured to have said. Tejasswi has been talking about Shamita Shetty with Karan Kundrra in the clip. Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh shared the harrowing deets of Sufi's COVID battle recently. Kishwer and Suyyash gave an update on Nirvair's health. He had also tested COVID positive. Mouni Roy's bikini pictures went viral on the gram. The actress had recently made news of her wedding rumours. Netizens trolled her for her outfit. Divyanka schooled a fan for being too serious and more. So, here's a dekko at what and what made news in the TV world today, 13 January 2022. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 makers MUTE Tejasswi Prakash's words? Shamita Shetty fans share clip of an alleged distasteful conversation between Karan Kundrra and her

Mouni Roy trolled for wearing a bikini

Just the other day, information about Mouni Roy's wedding date, venue and guest list had surfaced. And today, the Brahmastra actress grabbed headlines for her bikini post. Though Mouni is looking super hot in the pictures, she was called out for the same. Y'all would know how trolls are these days. They slammed Mouni for flaunting her bikini. Apparently, now that she is about to get married, she shouldn't wear such outfits. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Tejasswi Prakash and more — Relatives of these contestants are taking social media by storm

Pratik's sister slams Karan

Bigg Boss 15 is inching closer to the finale. And the contestants are battling it out amongst each other to win the trophy for the season. It so happened that Prerna, Pratik's sister came across a clip in which Karan Kundrra was heard talking about Pratik in a condescending manner. Prerna did not like the fact and called him out. The conversation was about Karan having once rejected Pratik on a reality TV show. Prerna said that right now Pratik is standing as an equal in the game.

Nakuul and Jankee talk about Sufi's COVID battle

In a recent interview, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 star Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh opened up on their toddler son Sufi Mehta's battle with COVID. The doting mother-father duo revealed that Sufi was not moving at all after he got a temperature of 104.2 degrees. Jankee was all alone rushing with Sufi to the hospital as even Nakuul had tested COVID positive.

Simba to enter BB in place of Vishal?

Connections of the in-house Bigg Boss 15 contestants are said to enter the house soon. It was earlier reported that Vishal Kotian will be entering the house. However, he recently tested COVID positive. Now, there are reports surfacing that Simba Nagpal will be entering the show in his place. It is said that Rajiv Adatia will also be entering the house.

Divyanka schools a fan

A couple of hours ago, Divyanka Tripathi had shared a post on her gram and talked about 'Famous Indian Mosquitoes' not letting her sleep. Her remark didn't go well with one of her fans. The fan felt it was a derogatory remark on her behalf. However, Divyanka asked the fan to not be so super sensitive as it was meant to be a joke and nothing more.

Suyyash and Kishwer share Nirvair's health update

Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant shared a picture of Nirvair's first-ever Lohri. Nirvair had tested positive a couple of days ago. And now, he is doing all fine, revealed the doting parents. Suyyash and Kishwer shared a loving picture of the three of them

TRP Report Week 1

Anupamaa has topped the TRP charts yet again. Following the top spot are Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, Yeh Hai Chahatein and more shows. Bigg Boss 15 has yet again failed to create an impact. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's TRPs aren't helping the makers.

Karishma confirms her wedding date

Karishma Tanna was recently snapped out and about the city. The Naagin actress is engaged to be married to Varun Bangera. While posing for the paparazzi, Karishma was asked about the wedding date. The actress held up her palm and signed 5. Now, it is being said that Karishma is marrying on 5th Feb.

Tejasswi's comments on Shamita go viral

Tejasswi Prakash' video in which she was criticising Shamita Shetty is going viral. The Bigg Boss 15 contestant is seen having a conversation with Karan Kundrra. She says 'something like wo clearly mari jaa rahi hai tujhse dosti karne ko.' Now, this clip is going viral on social media. Apparently, some believe that Teja used foul language against Shamita. Gauahar Khan, Andy and Kamya Punjabi have reacted to the same.

SSR's sister makes a promise

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka posted a statement saying that no biopic will be made on the Pavitra Rishta actor's life. Not at least he got justice. She was also wondering if anyone could be able to portray his innocence and charm on screen like her brother.

That's all in the TV section today.