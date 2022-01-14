2's and celebrate century of episodes. Bigg Boss 15 is likely to be extended till February. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra get into more nasty fights. Umar Riaz tops the Biggest Trend in Bigg Boss history. He trumped over Sidharth Shukla, and more contestants. Karan Kundrra's brother-in-law is not happy with the foul language being used by Tejasswi for Karan. Erica recovers from COVID. and his whole family tested COVID positive and more. It's time we update you folks on the trending TV News of the day. Here's who and what made news in the TV world... Also Read - Naagin 6: Ekta Kapoor has auditioned THIS many number of actresses for the supernatural TV show? [Exclusive]

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 hits a century

Nakuul Mehta took to his social media handle to celebrate the completion of 100 episodes of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. He shared a goofy picture with his on-screen wife, Disha Parmar. Ram and Priya's fans are happy with the latest goofy picture of Disha and Nakuul. They cannot stop gushing over their cuteness in the picture. Nakuul Mehta captioned the post saying, "99 Not Out TONIGHT Avec @dishaparmar Cause it’s too mainstream to post a celebratory selfie on your 100th episode. #BadeAchheLagteHain2 every weeknight at 8 on your P.s. To put this in perspective this is 10 seasons of Emily in Paris/ Money Heist (depending on your aesthetics) and going strong.." Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Priya gets drunk on Ram's birthday; RaYa to romance in rain? – Read Deets

Umar Riaz tops BB trends

Umar Riaz was evicted from Bigg Boss 15 a couple of days ago. His fans began some trends on Twitter one of which being 'PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ'. It is said to be the TOP trend beating the ex-contestants such as Sidharth Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Asim Riaz and .

Teja and Karan fight

Every day the fights between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are increasing. The channel and the makers dropped a new promo featuring , Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. Rakhi says that Karan wanted to be close to Shamita but Tejasswi got in between them. Tejasswi says that's fear that has realised now. Karan is shocked by Tejasswi's allegations.

Karan's brother-in-law calls out Teja

Bigg Boss 15 is not just being played inside the house but outside by the real family members of the contestants as well, it seems. Family members of the contestants have been reacting to all the things that have been happening inside the house. Karan Kundrra's brother-in-law recently called out Tejasswi Prakash for using foul language against the BB contestant. TejRan fans had a mixed reaction to the same.

Ram-Priya's rain romance in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

If social media posts and trends are anything to go by, Ram and Priya aka Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar will have a rain romance sequence in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Currently, Ram is angry with Priya. On the other hand, Vedika and Neeraj will plan to get Priya drunk. However, all will end well when Ram and Priya will cut the cake together and mend things by talking to each other.

Erica recovers

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 actress has recovered from COVID. The actress took to her social media handle and shared a picture from her home, and revealed that she is back at her home. "Feels so good to be back home after more than 2 weeks and walking right into my winter wonderland the way I left it... Finally it's time to take down the decorations. (sic)” Erica captioned the post. Check it out here:

Bigg Boss 15 extended by another month?

IF reports are anything to go by, 's Bigg Boss has been extended by another month. Yes, you read that right. Earlier, Salman Khan had announced that Bigg Boss 15 will go on till January end. And now, the latest reports state that The makers will extend the season by February end and include Valentines week, etc in it. It was just a week ago that Salman Khan made the extension announcement.

Ruslaan and his family test COVID positive

A couple of hours ago, Ruslaan Mumtaz took to his Instagram handle and announced that his whole family, including his son Reyaan have been tested COVID positive. "Finally after evading the virus for 2 years. We have all tested positive. Mom, dad and Rayaan are stable and their temperature is not very high so we will all be out of this soon. Stay safe guys. From my personal experience this is not a mild flu, " he captioned the post. Check it out here:

That's all in the TV News today!