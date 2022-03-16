Naagin 6 leads Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, , Pandya Store's Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon, 2, , Shivangi Joshi and more made news in the TV section today. Simba Nagpal revealed that the cast and crew of Naagin 6 shoot for long hours. Nia Sharma wore a power suit which will remind Desi ARMYs of Jungkook's outfit from Black Swam performance. Hina Khan opens up on not watching The Kashmir Files and shared her brother's experience of watching the much talked about film. 's daughter's first reaction on seeing her father on screen on Woh Toh Hai Albelaa. Tejasswi Prakash spills the beans on her first Holi with Karan Kundrra and more. So, you see, a lot happened in the TV news. Let's check it out below... Also Read - Nia Sharma's black top and matching pants will remind you of what BTS member Jungkook wore for his EPIC Black Swan performance [VIEW PICS]

Naagin 6

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are playing the lead actors in Naagin 6. They play Pratha and Rishabh respectively. Fans are loving their chemistry in Naagin 6. The show has gained momentum and the TRPs are decent too. Recently, in an interview, Simba Nagpal opened up on shooting Naagin 6. The actor revealed that the cast and crew shoot for long hours to ensure that every take is perfect. Simba revealed that they work 20-hours a day for Naagin 6. Check out more deets here. Also Read - Holi 2022: Here's how Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal and more latest celeb couples will celebrate their first Holi

Nia Sharma's outfit is similar to BTS' Jungkook's outfit

Nia Sharma recently shared a photoshoot on her gram in which she wore an all-black power suit. The Naagin 4 actress looked HOT in a short crop blazer that had a plunging neckline and matching black trousers. It is kinda similar to BTS member Jungkook's crop shirt and pants from his performance on Black Swan in the PTD concert in Seoul. Don't believe us? Check out the pictures here. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: RaYa fans irked with Vedika's return in Ram-Priya's life and Kapoor Mansion; express anger in tweets

Hina Khan talks about The Kashmir Files

's film The Kashmir Files is the talk of the town right now. It has also been doing well at the box office apart from getting praises from the critics and the audience. BollywoodLife.com exclusively got in touch with Hina Khan who is Kashmiri herself. We asked Hina about her thoughts on The Kashmir Files. The actress exclusively shared with us that she hadn't watched the film yet. However, she did share her brother's experience of watching the film. Read the exclusive interview here.

Shaheer's Anaya watches papa on TV

Ruchikaa Kapoor took to her social media handle to share the cutest video of daughter Anaya. In the video, we saw Anaya watching her papa, Shaheer Sheikh on the TV screen. They were watching Woh Toh Hai Albelaa on TV. Anaya was quiet but Ruchikaa shared her reaction in the captions saying that Anaya felt that she had seen the guy on TV somewhere. Check out the adorable video here.

Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra

TejRan mania is quite high in the country. Fans love to see Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra together. They cannot stop gushing over how cute they are together. After Bigg Boss 15, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash continued their relationship. They spent their Valentine's Day together and now, are all set to celebrate Holi as well. In an interview, Tejasswi Prakash spilt the beans on her Holi plans with Karan Kundrra. Read more deets of TejRan's first holi here.

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi opened up on her bond with her former co-star Mohsin Khan. The two made for one of the most loved on-screen pairs as Kaira from . When asked about her bond after quitting the show of which they both were part for about 6 years, Shivangi said that nothing has changed. Read more deets here. The actress also opened up pay disparity. She spoke on behalf of the television industry as she has worked in TV more. Check out the deets here.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

and starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is quite popular online. It may not have great TRPs but fans love to watch Ram and Priya aka Nakuul and Disha together on-screens. Recently, the makers introduced a new twist by bringing back Vedika aka Reena Aggarwal into Kapoor Mansion. Check out how RaYa shippers reacted to Vedika's return here.

Alice's confession for Kanwar

Pandya Store duo Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon are one of the most loved on-screen jodis. The two play Raavi and Shiva in Pandya Store. Fans love their chemistry and had been wanting to see them together in real life as well. Alice Kaushik aka Raavi took to her social media handle a couple of hours ago and penned a heartfelt note, confessing her feelings for Kanwar Dhillon. The actress turned emotional and called him his everything. Her posts with Kanwar had sparked off dating rumours. Well, it seems this time she kinda confessed or rather confirmed the same. Check out her post below:

That's all in the TV news today.