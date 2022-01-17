Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shehnaaz Gill, Anupamaa, , and more made news in the TV world today. A promo of Bigg Boss 15 is going viral on social media wherein the family members joining the housemates on a video call is happening. Karan asks his mom and dad about Tejasswi and they have the sweetest reaction possible. Shehnaaz Gill's new ad video is making a lot of noise. Fans are loving how she is immersing herself in work. Anupamaa's new twists have left fans excited. Birthday boy Nakuul Mehta gave a glimpse of his morning with Sufi and more. So, a lot happened in the TV world. Let's see who and what made news here... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra's family accepts Tejasswi Prakash; father says,' She is in the heart of the family now'

Shehnaaz Gill's video goes viral

Shehnaaz Gill recently dropped a video, an ad for chips. The Honsla Rakh actress had turned magician for the video. Shehnaaz Gill's chirpiness and cuteness in the video has been winning hearts. It instantly went viral on social media and fans started showering Shehnaaz will all their love. Last week, Shehnaaz made news for her latest Daboo Ratnani photoshoot. And this week, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant has been winning hearts for her cuteness overload. Check out the story here: Shehnaaz Gill drops her latest video; SidNaaz fans say, 'you are MAGICAL' Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill drops her latest video; SidNaaz fans say, 'you are MAGICAL'

Karan's family accepts Teja

A new Bigg Boss 15 promo is out and it features a family reunion on a video call. It seems the housemates will be getting to see their family members over a video call instead of the typical family week. And Karan Kundrra's mom and dad will talk to him over a video call. He would ask them about Tejasswi Prakash, his girlfriend. His father says she has made a place in their hearts and that will leave everyone gushing. Check out the video here: Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra's family accepts Tejasswi Prakash; father says,' She is in the heart of the family now' Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rahul Vaidya supports THESE contestants to win Salman Khan's show, says ‘Umar Riaz pasand tha’

Rahul names his FAVE in Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 14 runner up was snapped at the airport recently. He was naturally asked about Bigg Boss 15. Rahul named , Nishant Bhat, Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra as his fave contestants. Rahul's fame increased a hundred folds after his stint in Bigg Boss 14. Check out the video here: Bigg Boss 15: Rahul Vaidya supports THESE contestants to win 's show, says ‘Umar Riaz pasand tha’

Rajiv to make his entry in BB

A new prom featuring Rajiv Adatia making his entry inside the house of Bigg Boss 15 again is out. This time, he will turn the tables on the contestants. He will have a merry reunion with his friends. However, Rajiv will make it clear that he has come to give them a lot of traas! Rajiv will also talk about Tejasswi with Shamita and reveal her conversation after Umar's eviction. Check out the promo here: Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv Adatia makes a comeback with the special power to select the finalist!

Krushna extends truce hand with ?

All is not well between Krushna Abhishek and Govinda and it is a known fact. However, in the recent episode of , Krushna addressed the same saying that its family and things will get resolved soon. For the unversed, Krushna has refused to perform in front of Govinda a number of times when he had made an appearance on the show. This time around with had reached the sets, Krushna said that he had learned everything from him. Check out the story here: The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek extends an olive branch to Govinda over his ongoing family feud, 'Maine jo kuch bhi seekha hai unhi se seekha hai'

Nakuul Mehta

2 actor Nakuul Mehta celebrates his birthday today. The actor received some amazing wishes from his friends and fans. However, the one to take the cake is Jankee Parekh's post. The singer shared some photos from their celebrations and a pretty selfie of the trio - Nakuul, Jankee and Sufi. The pictures instantly went viral on the gram. Nakuul's post his birthday as a father for the first time also went viral. Check out the stories here: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Birthday boy Nakuul Mehta gives a glimpse of his mornings with Sufi and it's the cutest thing on the net today – view pic

Nakuul Mehta birthday: Wife Jankee Parekh wishes Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor with unseen LOVEY-DOVEY pictures – View Here

Naagin 6 announcement

is yet to make an announcement regarding the much-awaited supernatural series Naagin 6. We had told you that Ekta had auditioned about 55 plus actresses which include some of the names that have been making the rounds. However, no actress has been finalized as of yet. But Ekta is back in action and will soon make some or the other announcement about it. Check out the story here: Naagin 6: Ekta Kapoor to make an announcement soon about show's lead, release date

More MaAn moments in Anupamaa

The makers are going to introduce a Makar Sankranti track in Anupamaa. And it will feature more MaAn aka Anupamaa and Anuj moments. Fans are already loving the chemistry between and . And they wait every day for some MaAn moments. As per the latest updates, Anupamaa and Anuj will share some romantic moments on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Check out the story here: Anupamaa SPOILER: More MaAn moments in upcoming Sankranti track; fans excited to watch Gaurav Khanna-Rupali Ganguly's chemistry – view tweets

Mouni Roy wedding deets

New deets about Mouni Roy's wedding are out. How did the actress meet with her beau Suraj Nambiar to what was their parents' reaction to their relationship and more, new deets about Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's wedding and personal life is out.