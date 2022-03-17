Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, , , TRP Report Week 10, , Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat’s appearance for Holi 2022 bash have made it to the TV news section today. Karan Kundrra opened up on his future with Tejasswi Prakash. The two love birds have been talking a lot about their relationship and this time, Karan talked about babies! Kapil Sharma’s workout routine has grabbed headlines. Fans feel that he is inspired by the Bachchhan Paandey star. TRP report of Week 10 came out today. BollywoodLife’s exclusive interaction with Sonali Bendre for Dance India Dance Li’l Master. A Holi treat for all the PraNiSha fans and more. Let’s meet the TV newsmakers of the day here… Also Read - TRP Report Week 10: Tejasswi Prakash-Simba Nagpal's Naagin 6 enters TOP 5, Anupamaa leads again!

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been the talk of the town ever since they started dating each other in Bigg Boss 15. The two have been talking about their future together a lot of times, be it in the interviews or during interaction with the media. In a recent interview, Karan Kundrra opened up on having kids in the future. He revealed that Tejasswi Prakash wants to have a lot of kids and the number he mentioned will leave you shocked. In other news, Karan and Tejasswi made news as a brand. As per MoneyControl and Forbes, the two have become brands, thanks to their humungous fanbase.

Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15 contestants Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal become the favourite trio on the reality TV show. They became friends in real life as well. The three of them will soon be seen performing in Spy Bahu Rang Barse together. Shamita Shetty took to her social media handle and shared a glimpse of the same. Shamita, Pratik and Nishant's reunion will be memorable for all PraNiSha fans.

BollywoodLife.com got in touch with Sonali Bendre for a chat session as she resumed work as a judge on kids' dance reality TV show – Dance India Dance Li'l Masters. We asked Sonali about her sons' reaction to learning that she'd be judging kids on the dance-based show. Sonali revealed cute deets about the same.

Kapil Sharma has been making news for a lot of reasons. Recently, he made news for The Kashmir Files. And now, he has grabbed headlines for his workout routine. Kapil Sharma seems to be following 's path and beginning his day by working out at 4:00 AM in the morning.

Erica Fernandes is one of the most popular actors we have in the TV industry. She is best known for playing Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Sonakshi in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. The actress recently revealed that she has denied a couple of web shows because they demanded forced intimacy. Erica said she would do certain intimate scenes if she felt that the story and her character demanded it. However, the forced intimate scenes are where she has to draw boundaries.

Fahmaan Khan is currently portraying the role of Aryan Singh Rathore in Sumbul Touqeer starrer Imlie. Fahmaan and Sumbul's chemistry has been winning the hearts of the audience of late. Arylie fans love to watch Aryan and Imlie's scenes together. And now that Aryan and Imlie are getting married, they have been hooked to the show. And recently, director Atif Khan shared a glimpse from the sets of Imlie and fans went crazy over shirtless Fahmaan.

Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal starrer Naagin 6 has made an entry into the TOP 5 on the TRP chart. It has got a rating of 2.2 and has tied on the fifth spot with . Anupamaa starring , , and has trumped again.

