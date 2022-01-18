Avinash Sachdeva, Bigg Boss 15's Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, , Anupamaa's Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more grabbed headlines today. Avinash's split from Palak Purswani, Umar Riaz's take on love angles created inside the house of Bigg Boss 15, Gauahar Khan's tweet on Karan Kundrra 'stupid' remark on Pratik Sehajpal's mother. Shamita Shetty wonders whether Raqesh Bapat is still her boyfriend. Anuj Kapadia aka 's acting chops win hearts in Anupamaa's upcoming episode. 's exclusive interview about getting trolled online and social media censorship. An exclusive scoop on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more, here's we are with a News Wrap on the TV newsmakers of the day. Check out who and what made news today here... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan slams Karan Kundrra's 'stupid' comment on Pratik Sehajpal's mom; fans say, 'You are obsessed'

KUNDRRA FAMILY REUNION trends

Last night, Rajiv Adatia entered the house of Bigg Bos 15 again. He met with everyone. And along with his entry, Rajiv also came back with some superpowers. Rajiv then let the housemates meet their families via a video call. Karan met with his mom and dad. He asked about Tejasswi and his relationship, their well-being and more. Karan's fans were super happy on seeing Karan's reunion with his mom and dad. Check out the same here: Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra's chat with his family leaves fans in awe; 'KUNDRRA FAMILY REUNION' becomes top trend – read tweets Also Read - Anupamaa: Fans are in love with Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj's conversation with heart-shaped paratha made by Anu – view pics

Shamita wonders if Raqesh is still her BF

Last night in Bigg Boss 15, we saw all the housemates greeting their family members via video call. Shamita Shetty got to connect with her family. Her mother told her that Raqesh Bapat is missing her a lot and has sent his love to her. Initially, Shamita couldn't catch that. However, later she said that she has been missing Raqesh too. She also joked that she had been wondering whether Raqesh is really her boyfriend or not. Check out the whole story here: Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty asks mom if Raqesh Bapat is still her boyfriend; the separation seems to be troubling her Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Did Umar Riaz take a dig at Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash's love story; says, 'I never created any love angle for the show'

Avinash opens up on split from Palak

Avinash Sachdeva and Palak Purswani have called it quits after 4 years of togetherness. The two had participated in Nach Baliye together. Just last year in January the two had had a roka ceremony as well. However, soon afterwards, reports of their relationship going kaput surfaced. But Palak and Avinash decided to sort it out. However, recent reports revealed that Avinash and Palak called it quits. Avinash revealed that it is a closed and old chapter now. He said that a toxic relationship can never be good for anyone. Moreover, Avinash said that he will always appreciate their time together and respect her family. Check out the report here: Avinash Sachdev OPENS up on his split with Palak Purswani; says, 'A toxic relationship is never good for anyone'

Umar's take on love angles in Bigg Boss 15

Umar Riaz's statement on the love angles in Bigg Boss 15 is going viral on social media. Umar said that he did not participate in the show for the love angles. He took the names of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash and Ieshaan Sehgall and Miesha Iyer and said that he would have created a love angle long back. Moreover, his not naming Karan Kundrra in the top contestants list has also miffed a lot of fans. Check out the whole report here: Bigg Boss 15: Did Umar Riaz take a dig at Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash's love story; says, 'I never created any love angle for the show'

Nia Sharma on getting trolled [EXCLUSIVE]

BollywoodLife.com got in touch with Nia Sharma for an exclusive chat. We asked her about the censorship on social media and hate online. The actress said social media shouldn't have a filter but at the same time, one should be responsible for the comments they make. Nia Sharma admits that sometimes her statements and posts may also not go down well with the audience. Check out her interview here: Nia Sharma talks about handling online trolls who slut shame women [Exclusive]

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin scoop

A lot of Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma starrer show fans would be wondering when will the drama of Shruti, Sahas and Sada come to an end. However, it seems the makers are in no rush to change the track as the ratings are working so far for them. A source informed us that the makers will bring a change in the track once they feel the TRPs are dipping. Check out the exclusive scoop here: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai-Virat fans will have to endure Shruti's track for LONG? An inside source reveals EXCLUSIVE Scoop

wins hearts in 2

In the upcoming episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we will see aka Priya getting drunk. And she will share some cute and adorable moments between Ram and Priya aka and Disha. Fans are in love with Disha's acting chops. Check out the tweets here: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Ram wants to break Priya's rejection streak; RaYa fans impressed with acting chops of Disha Parmar – view tweets

Arunita and Pawandeep's video goes viral

Pawandeep Rajan shared a video of himself and birthday girl Arunita Kanjilal wherein she sang a romantic song together. It is a visual treat for all the AruDeep fans. Pawandeep and Arunita sang the romantic song against the backdrop of Niagara falls. Check out the video here: Birthday girl Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan's romantic jugalbandi is a treat for all Arudeep shippers – watch video

Gaurav Khanna wins hearts

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we will see Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna's adorableness. Anu aka will make a heart-shaped paratha for him and Anuj will be in love all over again. He will have a heart-to-heart conversation with the paratha too. Check out the spoilers here: Anupamaa: Fans are in love with Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj's conversation with heart-shaped paratha made by Anu – view pics

Gauahar SLAMS Karan

Gauahar Khan slammed Karan Kundrra for his 'stupid' remark against Pratik Sahejpal's mother. It so happened that Karan greeted Pratik's mother when the housemates got a chance of interacting with their family members over a video call. Gauahar tweeted out against Karan. Netizens have a mixed reaction to the same. Check it out here: Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan slams Karan Kundrra's 'stupid' comment on Pratik Sehajpal's mom; fans say, 'You are obsessed'

That's all in the TV news today.