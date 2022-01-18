Trending TV News Today: Avinash Sachdeva REACTS on split with Palak Purswani, Gauahar Khan SLAMS Karan Kundrra's 'stupid' remark for Pratik Sehajpal's mom and more

Avinash Sachdeva's split from Palak Purswani, Gaurav Khanna's acting chops in Anupamaa, Exclusive scoops on Nia Sharma and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more, here are the TOP TV newsmakers of the day...