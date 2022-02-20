Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Afsana Khan, , , 2, Naagin 6 and more have made it to the TV Newsmakers today. Tejasswi Prakash's photoshoot went viral and fans started crushing over her cuteness. Karan Kundrra also shared a couple of pictures where his 'Laddoo' aka Tejasswi dropped a flirty comment. Afsana Khan's mehendi and haldi pictures went viral on social media. , 's video promoting A Thursday on The Kapil Sharma Show grabbed headlines too. Balika Vadhu 2, Naagin 6 also made news. So, let's check out the TV Newsmakers here... Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash drops a flirtatious comment on Karan Kundrra's recent post; fans shower love on KK

Naagin 6 fans are upset

Naagin 6 fans are upset

A new episode of Naagin aired a couple of hours ago. Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal's fans were pretty excited about them both on screens. However, the twists that the makers introduced made the fans sad. Tonight's episode saw a focus on Shesh Naagin aka Mahekk Chahal trying to find out who is betraying the country and killing him. There were some Pratha and Rishabh moments. But, relatively fewer scenes. Fans are loving the chemistry between Simba and Tejasswi. And hence, they have demanded the same.

TejRan PDA

TejRan PDA

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been painting the town red with their love from Bigg Boss 15 days. And now, they have been taking over social media by storm as well. Not just their PDA out and about in public but also on social media has become a thing. Dropping comments on each others' posts and liking posts have become a thing. And a couple of hours ago, Tejasswi dropped a flirtatious comment on Karan's picture post. Karan indeed looks handsome and we couldn't agree more with Tejasswi's comment. Here's what Laddoo commented on Sunny's post.

Katrina and Vicky to be a part of a TV show?

BollywoodLife.com got an exclusive update wherein we revealed that and , who tied the knot in December, may make their first TV appearance as a couple. The makers of Smart Jodi are keen to have Katrina and Vicky as celebrity guests during one of the episodes of Smart Jodi and have approached the duo for the same. However, the duo is yet to give their nod to the show. Both Vicky and Katrina are busy shooting for their projects outside Mumbai. Check out the EXCLUSIVE report here.

Afsana Khan's pre-wedding functions

Afsana Khan is all set to tie the knot with Saajz. And the pictures from their pre-wedding functions, mehendi and haldi have been all over Instagram lately. , Donal Bisht, Akshara Singh, Shefali Bagga, Umar Riaz, Himanshi Khurana and more attended Afsana Khan's haldi and mehndi and were seen enjoying the same. Check out the Mehendi pictures here and Haldi Pictures here.

Rupali Ganguly's pictures go viral

Rupali Ganguly is winning hearts as Anupamaa. The actress is also ruling social media and how! Rupali recently shared some pictures from her latest photoshoot. The actress is seen wearing a designer kaftan outfit. She has sported a glam look for the same. Rupali looks very beautiful in the pictures and fans were bowled over by the same. Check out the pictures below:

Balika Vadhu 2

Shivangi Joshi, Randeep Rai and Samridh Bawa starrer Balika Vadhu 2 is all set to go off-air next week. The producer of the show Sunjoy Wadhwa confirmed the news of the show going off-air. However, he rebuffed the reports blaming the actors for the falling TRPs. He said that there were changes made in the storyline and introduced a leap. He debunked the notion that the actors couldn't manage to grab the audience's attention.

The Kapil Sharma Show

Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia, graced The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their recently released film, A Thursday. The promo of the same went viral on social media wherein Kapil revealed that Neha had asked one of her co-stars to wash his hands about 5 times. Kapil was talking about Neha's OCD habit. Neha was supposed to kiss her co-star's hand and she made him wash it a couple of times, it seems. When Kapil asks about it, the actress responded saying that she is now married and don't do such roles anymore. Check out the promo below:

