, Ormax Power Ratings of TV shows, Naagin 6, , and more made it to the TOP TRENDING TV News Today. Shaheer Sheikh revealed that his father has been hospitalised and was on ventilator support. He asked fans to pray for him. BollywoodLife got new updates on his upcoming project with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa maker Rajan Shahi, Naagin 6 has been in the news for various rumours and reports around the same. Ormax's list of the Most-Liked TV shows was released more. Let's check out and meet the TOP TV Newsmakers of the day... Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai MAJOR TWIST: Akshara CONFESSES her feelings for Abhi but Harshad Chopda's 'Spiderman entry' steals the show

Naagin 6

's Naagin 6 has been in the news for some time now. Every single day there are new updates surfacing the net. Recently, Ekta Kapoor visited the Suvarna Mandir as she kickstart her project. Ekta shared the pictures of the same on her Instagram handle. It seems the whole crew of Naagin 6 had joined Ekta for the holy visit. Now, there are more updates on the same. One being, the new promo getting all the flak for the plot of COVID vs Naagin. Secondly, fans are wondering who is Naagin. is not a part of Naagin it seems. It is said that Mahira Sharma has been approached by the makers for the lead role. Bigg Boss 15's Ieshaan Sehgaal is one of the names that is floating around as well. Check out the report here: Naagin 6: Ekta Kapoor shares pics from special pooja offered at Powai's Suvarna Mandir ahead of the show

Read more deets here: Naagin 6: Mahira Sharma to Ieshaan Sehgaal – check out all the celebs who may join the cast of Ekta Kapoor's show Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah trumps over Anupamaa, The Kapil Sharma Show and others in Ormax Most-Liked Hindi TV Shows Week 2 list

Shaheer Sheikh

Pavitra Rishta 2.0 actor Shaheer Sheikh revealed that his father has contracted COVID. He is currently admitted to a hospital and has been put on ventilator support. Shaheer asked his fans to pray for his father's recovery. As soon as he announced the same, his colleagues and well-wishers send him healing messages and prayers. Meanwhile, BollywoodLife got y'all an exclusive scoop on the new project of Shaheer's with Rajan Shahi. The shooting of the show was supposed to begin in February, however, it seems to have been delayed. Shaheer's next show will premiere on Star Bharat. Check out the EXCLUSIVE deets here: Excited for Shaheer Sheikh-Rajan Shahi's new show? Here is some LATEST update on the same [Exclusive]

Read the report on Shaheer's tweet here: Pavitra Rishta 2 star Shaheer Sheikh's father critical due to COVID; actor asks fans to pray for him Also Read - Balika Vadhu 2: Mohsin Khan, Shaheer Sheikh and more TV hunks who refused Anand's role

Mouni Roy to get married at THIS location

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's wedding has been the talk of the town for the last few days. The two are said to be tying the knot on 27th January. It is said that the pre-wedding festivities will kickstart from 23rd January onwards. Mouni and Suraj will be tying the knot in Goa's W Hotel. It is said to be the same hotel where and had tied the knot. Check out more deets here: Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar wedding: The couple to tie the knot in the same hotel as Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya

Harshad Chopda wins hearts

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. It features Harshad Chopda as Abhimanyu, Pranali Rathod as Akshara and Karishma Sawant as Aarohi. Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu's heartfelt confrontation with Akshara has left fans melting. Harshad's acting chops have impressed the audience. Especially, his expressive eyes have won over the audience. In another news, Harshad has grabbed attention for his Spiderman entry. Some have claimed it to be Betaal styled entry. Check out the reaction here: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai TWIST: AbhiRa fans can't get over Harshad Chopda's expressive eyes as he finally confronts Akshara – view tweets

Watch the spiderman entry promo here: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai MAJOR TWIST: Akshara CONFESSES her feelings for Abhi but Harshad Chopda's 'Spiderman entry' steals the show

2 new promo

A new promo of and 's starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is winning hearts. The makers are focussing on the love angle and romance between Ram and Priya. The new promo that was released a couple of hours ago, featured Ram showing Priya, how to enjoy the rain. A drunk Priya resists as she hates rain but Ram reminds her of her promise. Check out the new promo and reactions here: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Ram turns romantic as he shows Priya how to enjoy the rain; RaYa fans can't keep calm – view tweets

Krushna buys a swanky car

Krushna Abhishek bought a Mercedes recently. His sister Arti Singh took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures of the same and congratulated him for buying such a swanky car. And guess what, Krushna wants to gift such a car to Arti at her wedding. The doting brother is planning for Arti's wedding. BollywoodLife.com had reached out to the comedian. Here's what he said: Krushna Abhishek wants to gift a swanky luxury car to sister Arti Singh on her wedding, 'Will do the best for her' [Exclusive]

Umar Riaz is taken?

There have been questions going about on social media regarding Umar Riaz and his relationship with Manpreet Kaur. The latter's post for Umar also went viral on the gram. It was speculated that Umar is in a relationship with Manpreet. However, in a recent chat with Bollywood Bubble, he revealed that he and Manpreet are friends and nothing more. Umar also talked about UmRash being the trend and said that he never capitalised on it. Check out the report here: Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz reveals the truth about alleged secret girlfriend Manpreet Kaur

Ormax's most-liked TV show list

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has topped the ORMAX Most-liked TV show list. It is followed by , 's Anupamaa, , Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and . Check out the list here: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah trumps over Anupamaa, The Kapil Sharma Show and others in Ormax Most-Liked Hindi TV Shows Week 2 list

That's all in the TV news today.