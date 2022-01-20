, Shehnaaz Gill, Shailesh Lodha, Kashmera Shah, Remo D'Souza, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, TRP Report Week 2 and more made news in the TV section today. Shaheer Sheikh's father passed away due to COVID. Shehnaaz Gill's spoof video on her dialogue from Bigg Boss 13 went viral. Shailesh Lodha aka Mr Mehta from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah got brutally trolled by the netizens for featuring on . Remo D'Souza's brother-in-law was found dead. TRP report of week 2 came out today. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin makers got a reality check on the ongoing track and more. A lot happened in the TV world today. Let's see who and what made news here: Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill lends her voice to Yashraj Mukhate's new mashup on her Boring Day rant from Bigg Boss 13 – watch video

Shaheer lost his father

Just the other day, Kuch Rang Pyaar Meiin and Pavitra Rishta 2.0 actor Shaheer Sheikh had asked fans to pray for his father. Shaheer's father was admitted to the hospital due to COVID complications. He was on ventilator support and in a critical condition. And today reports surfaced that he had lost his father. , Aly Goni and a lot of Shaheer Sheikh's well-wishers prayed and offered condolences to him. This is truly tragic. Check out the report here: Shaheer Sheikh bereaved as his father passes away due to COVID-19; Aly Goni sends condolences Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: SaiRat love confession, Chavans accepting Sai as bahu – 5 twists fans want to see

Remo D'Souza's brother-in-law found dead

In another shocking and tragic news today, reports surfaced that Remo D'Souza's brother-in-law, Lizelle's brother Jason Watkins was found dead in Millat Nagar. Remo and Lizelle are in Goa attending a wedding, reports said. Both Remo and Lizelle are a huge shock. They also shared pictures of Jason on their Instagram stories. Lizelle captioned saying that she won't forgive him (her brother). Check out the report here: Remo D'Souza's brother-in-law Jason Watkins found dead at his residence; sister Lizelle D'Souza says, 'I will never forgive u' Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ratings of Ayesha Singh-Neil Bhatt starrer slip; makers to hear fans pleas and change track?

Shehnaaz Gill's video goes viral

Shehnaaz Gill is returning to normalcy slowly and gradually. The actress recently shared a spoof video on herself in which she lend vocals to Yashraj Mukhate's edit to her Bigg Boss 13 dialogue. Shehnaaz's goofy charm is still intact and the video is proof of the same. In other news, her fans have already begun Shehnaaz's birthday celebrations. Shehnaaz Gill celebrates her birthday on 27th January. Check out the video here: Shehnaaz Gill lends her voice to Yashraj Mukhate's new mashup on her Boring Day rant from Bigg Boss 13 – watch video

Check out the report here: Fans celebrate Bigg Boss 13 star Shehnaaz Gill's birthday 7 days earlier; trend 'Happy B'Day Naaz' on Twitter

Shailesh Lodha gets brutally trolled

Shailesh Lodha will be making an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show this week. The promos of the same are up on the Instagram handles. Shailesh Lodha is a known poet, writer and actor. He is known for his role of Taarak in the popular sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Due to the new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show, Shailesh is getting a lot of flak from the audience. Check out the whole story here: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha trolled for coming on The Kapil Sharma Show; netizens say ‘Sabke sab dogle hain’

TRP report week 2

, , and starrer Anupamaa has topped the TRP charts yet again. This time there are some changes in the TRP list. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has slipped down whereas has grabbed the second spot. Check out the TRP list here: TRP Report Week 2: Anupamaa maintains FIRST position; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai climbs up, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin slips

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Harshad Chopda is winning hearts and how! His portrayal of Abhimanyu Birla in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is winning hearts. His acting chops, stunts especially the spiderman entry sequence after Akshara aka Pranali Rathod's love confession has been the talk of the town. And now, he has been labelled as the Spiderman of Indian Television. Check out the tweets here: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: AbhiRa fans label Harshad Chopda as ITV's Spiderman after his entry during AbhiRa love confession – view tweets

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been in the news for the slip in the TRPs. The makers had been getting a lot of requests on social media to change the track. However, the makers have been trying to experiment with Shruti's track. And now, the TRPs have slipped and the show lost its usual second spot on the TRP chart. Will now the makers hear the pleas of the fans? Check out the report here: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ratings of Ayesha Singh-Neil Bhatt starrer slip; makers to hear fans pleas and change track?

Naagin 6

's Naagin 6 is the talk of the town. There's a lot of speculation about who is the new Naagin and who is the male lead in the show. And now there's a report going about saying that the show will go on floors soon. It is said that Naagin is all set to premiere on 30th January. However, things may change since Ekta had been battling COVID and illness. The TV Czarina is healthy and back to work now. Check out the deets here: Naagin 6: Ekta Kapoor's show to go on floors from THIS date

Check the poll results of Naagin 6 here: Naagin 6: Fans want THIS actress to be the next serpent queen of Ekta Kapoor's show – check poll results

Karishma's wedding deets out

is all set to tie the knot with her beau Varun Bangera in February. And now, deets of her wedding are out. It is said to be a traditional South Indian wedding. Deets of her wedding trousseau and more are also out. Check it out here: Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera wedding: From rituals to what the bride will wear, all about the actress’ big day

Umar opens up Sidharth Shukla's demise

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz recently opened up on Sidharth Shukla's tragic and untimely demise. The doctor by profession had met Sidharth inside the house of Bigg Boss 13. Asim had been Sidharth's friend but their friendship went kaput inside the house. Umar recently opened up on Asim's condition after Sidharth's demise. Check out the report here: Bigg Boss 15 ex-contestant Umar Riaz talks about Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise; says 'Asim cried a lot as he lost a brother'

That's all in the TV news today.