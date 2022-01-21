Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, , , Bigg Boss 15, Mohsin Khan, Umar Riaz and more have made it to the TOP TV News Today. Sidharth Shukla's fans are celebrating his 14 years in Indian Television. They had been sharing pictures and quotes of the actor, celebrating his journey. Shehnaaz Gill made headlines for her posts. She shared pictures from her visit to Brahmakumaris in her Instagram stories. The actress also shared some amazing photoshoot pictures later in the day which also went viral. Mansi Srivastava had her Mehendi ceremony today. The Ishqbaaaz actress is going to tie the knot with Kapil Tejwani tomorrow. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Yash Pandit is also going to tie the knot tomorrow. And more, let's check out the TV newsmakers here: Also Read - Sidharth Shukla's fans turn emotional as they celebrate 14 years of the Bigg Boss 13 winner's stint on ITV – view tweets

Sidharth's fans celebrate his journey

Sidharth Shukla may not be amongst us anymore. However, his fans are keeping him in their hearts forever. Today, they are celebrating Sidharth's journey in the industry. It seems the actor completed 14 years of his stint in the Indian Television industry. The actor has worked in quite a few shows and reality TV shows. SidHearts shared some amazing messages and pictures and remembered the Bigg Boss 13 winner and his contribution to the entertainment world. 14 years of Sidharth in ITV is trending on Twitter.

Shehnaaz Gill's posts

Shehnaaz Gill is back to being active on Instagram. The Honsla Rakh actress' pictures from her visit to Brahmakumaris went viral on social media. Shehnaaz had shared the pictures in her Instagram stories. The actress also shared a stunning and beautiful photoshoot in lehenga and choli. The pictures went viral again. Shehnaaz's desi avatar won a lot of hearts.



Mohsin Khan

Nope, not the actor Mohsin Khan but actor Mohsin Khan has made news. The Savdhaan India actor was being harrassed online allegedly by the fans of the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor. Mohsin registered the complaint and has decided to take strict action against the online bullying that has been happening.

opens up on his struggling days

Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular comedians we have in the country. His TV show is quite popular amongst the masses. Kapil has a huge fan-following too. However, he comes from humble beginnings. Kapil's show is releasing on Netflix soon and the actor had shared his journey and stories of his struggling days in it.

Mansi Srivastava

Ishqbaaaz and Kundali Bhagya fame Mansi Srivastava is going to tie the knot with Kapil Tejwani tomorrow, 22nd January 2022. Today was the mehendi ceremony of the actress. Mansi wore a blue heavily embroidered lehenga for her mehendi ceremony. She happily posed for pictures.

Yash Pandit to tie the knot

Yash Pandit who is currently seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as Dr Pulkit Deshpande is all set to tie the knot tomorrow, 22nd January 2022. The actor is going to marry his long time girlfriend, Mahima Mishra in a close-knit ceremony in Mumbai. The actor had planned for the wedding well in advance and didn't want to postpone it due to the pandemic. He had to cut short on the guest list as well.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is winning hearts and how! Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer show has climbed up the TRP charts and have grabbed the second spot. What makes the show such a big hit? What has kept the audience hooked to the Tv show? Also, what's in store in Yeh Rishta next?



Umar Riaz

Bigg Boss 15's Umar Riaz was snapped out and about the city today. The ex-Bigg Boss 15 contestant stopped by to chat with the paparazzi for a while. He opened up on who he wants to see as the winner, all the love and appreciation he has been receiving and his journey in the show.

