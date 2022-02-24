Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Gauahar Khan, , TRP Report Week 7, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's and Aishwarya Sharma, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and more have made it to the TV news section today. Tejasswi had the sweetest reaction when she learned that Karan won't be back in Mumbai for a couple more days. Gauahar Khan responded to Teja's 'crying foul' remark. Kapil Sharma bags another Bollywood project, this time it's a project. The TRP report of Week 7 was out today and we got to know the TRPs of every show. Talking about which, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fans are unhappy with the makers. Divyanka revealed what she don't want to do on-screen anymore. So, you see, a lot happened in the TV news today. Let's check out the TV newsmakers of the day below... Also Read - BTS x TejRan: This video of Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra to Bangtan Boys' Make It Right is too cute for words

Gauahar on Teja's 'crying foul' remark

After Tejasswi Prakash had won Bigg Boss 15, there was a lot of hue and cry over who was deserving and who wasn't. A lot of people wanted to see Pratik Sehajpal win the trophy. And a lot of people had voiced their opinion on Twitter. Gauahar Khan, Bigg Boss 7 winner and actress and an ardent BB fan had also expressed her opinion on the same. Later, Tejasswi had hit back at her detractors with a strong statement. Now, in an interview with DNA, Gauahar said that she never cried foul. Gauahar thinks 'it's people's insecurities where they can misconstrue and assume things.' She said that she never cried foul at the results. Also Read - Urfi Javed teases fans with a poolside video; fan asks, 'Aap nahte bhi makeup karke ho kya?'

The Kapil Sharma Show

Kapil Sharma has been one of the most popular celebrities and comedians in the country. A lot of people want to appear on TKSS or work with Kapil once. Now, in the special episode celebrating the success of Nadiadwala Grandsons Entertainment, where Sajid, Warda had graced the sets alongside Tiger Shroff, and , it was revealed that Kapil has a film with Sajid. The filmmaker took the opportunity to announce that he will be making a film with Kapil soon.

TRP report week 7

The TRP report of Week 7 was out today and as usual, Anupamaa starring , , , topped the charts again. However, they saw a dip in the TRPs. saw a major dip in the TRPs and their position on the chart. Yeh Hai Chahatein climbed the TRP chart and grabbed the third position. It stars Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is on the 2nd spot whereas Imlie is at 4th and Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod starrer is at 5th.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Harshad Chopda is winning hearts as Abhimanyu Birla in Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The handsome hunk has been proving his mettle as an actor every day. Some fans who watched tonight's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai online already were crushing hard over Harshad Chopda's expressive eyes and acting without a single dialogue. Harshad is truly setting the bar high.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

and starrer TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is not doing so well on the TRP chart. It had maintained a rating of 0.6 to 0.7 since the premiere. However, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has a massive fan-following online. Disha and Nakuul are loved as Ram and Priya. However, the low TRPs have upset the fans mightily. Also, the ongoing track wherein no villains are punished for their crimes have irked the fans too. Hence, the fans have voiced their opinions on Twitter and asked the makers to do something soon.

Divyanka Tripathi

Y'all would be missing Divyanka Tripathi way too much on-screen, right? She is one of the best actresses we have in the TV industry. Recently, in an interview, Divyanka said that she don't know what to do next in her professional life. However, she is sure of what she doesn't want to do. The actress is not interested in doing roles that limit women as per societal notions. She wants to portray independent, strong, multi-tasker women in her next project.

Teja's love for Sunny

Tejasswi Prakash is busy shooting for naagin 6 in the city. Her beloved actor boyfriend Karan Kundrra is busy with his professional commitments and is in Goa for the same. Now, during an interaction with the paparazzi, Tejasswi was told that Karan would be staying in Goa for a couple more days due to work. Tejasswi refused to believe it and said that he is not allowed to stay away from her for so long. Tejasswi is the cutest!

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma get a lot of hate online. And recently, the two celebs finally reacted to the same. In the new promo of Smart Jodi, we saw Neil Bhatt talking about how some people keep trolling them. Aishwarya adds to it saying that their relationship had been subjected to trolling a lot. The promo went viral online in no time.

That's it in the TV world today.