Ayesha Singh, , , , and more made news in the TV world today. Ayesha Singh is a popular actress and her Instagram posts often go viral on social media and that's what happened this time around too. Indian Idol and host Aditya Narayan announced that he and his wife, Shweta Agarwal are all set to embrace parenthood soon. Shaheer Sheikh penned a heartfelt note for his late father. Shraddha Arya shared a proud wife moment. was snapped with her daughter while she returned from school. 2 gang pose together for a picture and more. Let's check out the TV newsmakers of the day here:

Shaheer Sheikh's note for his father

Shaheer Sheikh's father passed away a couple of days ago. The Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Pavitra Rishta 2.0 actor is devastated on losing his father. He took to his Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note. Shaheer shared a couple of pictures of his father and wrote, "There is greatness in patience, kindness and humility… There is happiness in giving to others… And there is peace in honesty… If there was ever a manual on the most incredible person, my dad was it. To lose him, to watch him go away has been the most painful phase of my life. He has left a void. In my heart. In my life. But before that, he has filled my life with meaning and purpose. He has filled it with so much love and compassion , that I don't think there is any space for resentment. I've been blessed to watch the glorious life he lived, to witness the love he gave to one and all, to see the respect he had for everyone big or small. There is no goodbye here papa, because a part of you will always live on in me. Thank you for choosing me to be your son. There can be no bigger honor." Check out his post here:

Shilpa Shetty picks up her daughter from school

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's daughter Samisha is a grown-up girl who goes to school now. She is no longer the toddler you would spot with her family, throwing confused and cute looks at the paparazzi. Shilpa Shetty was snapped out and about the city a couple of hours ago. She was seen picking up her daughter from her pre-school. Shilpa had a protective arm around Samisha as she protected her little one from the media. Shilpa was also seen holding her cute little bag. Check out the video below:

grooves to Oo Antava

Neha Kakkar took to her social media handle and shared a video clip of herself grooving to and 's song Oo Antava. The singer flaunted her sizzling hot moves in the video showering her affection on the movie. Neha shared the whole video on her YouTube channel. Rohanpreet Singh, Tony Kakkar were seen praising Neha for her dance on Oo Antava. "Loved The Movie PUSHPA, Performances and It’s Music, thought this is the least I can do to show my appreciation! #NehaKakkar P.S. Watch the full video on my YouTube channel #ReelItFeelIt. Even Allu Arjun thanked Neha saying, "Thank you for all the love & appreciation. Humbled." Check out the whole story here

Shraddha Arya is proud of her husband

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya took to her Instagram handle and showered some love and praises on her husband, Rahul Nagal. The actress shared a picture of a dish cooked by her husband. Rahul made pizza at home. It was Rahul's first attempt at cooking and hence she took to her social media handle to share the moment with her Insta-family. She captioned the post saying, "My hubby’s first attempt at making pizza at home, by himself and I can’t be more proud." Check out the picture below:





Ayesha flaunts her moves

Ayesha Singh aka Sai of Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin fame recently set social media on fire by sharing a reel video on Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Ally Arjun starrer song Oo Antava. The actress was seen grooving to the song alongside choreographer Kenil Sanghvi. Check out Ayesha Singh's Oo Antava moves here.

Aditya to be a father soon

Indian Idol and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa host Aditya Narayan and his designer wife Shweta Agarwal are expecting a baby. The two took to their social media handle to announce the same. They shared an adorable picture on their social media handle and wrote, "Shweta and I feel grateful & blessed to share that we are welcoming our first child soon. #BabyOnTheWay." Soon wishes started pouring in for the couple. Shreya Ghoshal, Neha Kakkar, , , , Anushka Sen, , Salim Merchant, and more sent congratulatory messages to the duo. Check out their whole story here.

Yash Pandit ties the knot

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Yash Pandit tied the knot with his long time girlfriend Mahima Mishra. The actor took to his social media handle a couple of hours ago and shared a picture from his reception party. The two lovebirds looked very happy on finally tying the knot. Check out their picture below:

