Anupamaa, , Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana, Imlie, , and more have made it to the TOP Trending TV News Today. Anupamaa's cast , came live and interacted with the fans and also shared some deets from the sets and their personal lives. Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana were spotted at Manish Malhotra's boutique. Anchal Sahu of Barrister Babu has been approached for 's show. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai new track video. Mouni Roy confirms her wedding with Suraj Nambiar and more. Let's check out the TV news of the day here... Also Read - Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana spotted at Manish Malhotra store; can we hear wedding bells? - watch video

Asim and Himanshi spotted at Manish Malhotra's boutique

Himanshi Khurana flew down to Mumbai a couple of days ago. The actress was picked up by her boyfriend Asim Riaz at the airport. And today Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana were snapped by the paparazzi at the Manish Malhotra's store. And it sparked off speculations of whether the two lovebirds are getting married or what. Himanshi and Asim have been dating for over two years now. The two have been going strong and have also been managing a long-distance relationship due to their professional commitments. Watch the video here. Also Read - Samantha, Kangana, Anushka, Ananya and more celebrity names and their meanings; take your pick for your baby girl

Kapil Sharma gets trolled by guest

In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, we will see guests from Shark Tank. In the show, we will see Ashneer Grover taking a dig at Kapil Sharma. He will take a dig at the host while talking about him welcoming babies back-to-back during the two lockdowns. He took a jibe at the host with reference to his T-shirt. Kapil Sharma was left in splits alongside the rest of the guests and even Archana Puran Singh. Check out the promo here. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant breaks down as she declared herself 'legally unmarried'; says 'Want my rights as a wife'

Anupamaa and Anuj's LIVE

Yesterday evening, Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly had come live on Instagram. Rupali and Gaurav are popular as Anupamaa and Anuj amongst the masses. The two have massed as massive fan-following for their realistic portrayal of Anu and Anuj. In their LIVE interaction, Rupali and Gaurav talked about a lot of things. Right from working for the show to the love they have been getting from the fans and more. Check out the highlights from Rupali and Gaurav live here. Rupali also shared that she gets nervous and it's all due to Gaurav Khanna. The actress revealed that Gaurav is very good at memorizing his lines. She admitted that she sometimes gets nervous due to the same. Read what Rupali said here.

Anchal approached by Ekta

If reports are anything to go by, Barrister Babu's Bondita aka Anchal Sahu has been approached by Ekta Kapoor for their upcoming show, Prem Bandini. The promo has been released already. However, the cast and crew of the same have not yet been revealed. It is said that Anchal will play one of the leads on the show. Check out the whole report here.

Gashmeer opens up on quitting Imlie

Gashmeer Mahajani left Imlie last month. The actor was one of the leads, Aditya Tripathi. When Gashmeer quit the show, a lot had been said about him quitting the show. It was said that he left the show on a sour note. However, in a recent interview, Gashmeer slammed all the rumours. He said that the rumours were all false and as to why he quit the show, the reason is between him and Imlie's producer Gul Khan. Read the whole report here.

Upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will soon feature a Makar Sankranti track. And in the same, we will see the Goenkas and Birlas grooving together. Abhimanyu, Akshara and Aarohi will also be there and it will be all things merry. Well, this is in contrast to the ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. A BTS video of the same has been shared by Vinay Jain aka Harshvardhan Birla. Watch the video of AbhiRa and Aarohi grooving together here.

Mouni confirms her wedding

Recently, Mouni Roy was snapped out and about the city. The Naagin actress was congratulated by the paparazzi for her upcoming wedding. The actress didn't deny the news but thanked the paparazzi for the wishes. In a way, Mouni has confirmed that she is indeed getting married. Mouni is going to tie the knot with Suraj Nambiar. The wedding will reportedly take place in Goa. Watch Mouni Roy's reaction to the paparazzi congratulating her here.

Tejasswi Prakash v/s

Bigg Boss 15 is in its last week and for entertainment purposes, the Junta will be seen entering the house. And the contestants will be given a new task. Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty get into a heated argument when the latter gives Karan Kundrra a massage. It so happened that Tejasswi pulled Shamita from her leg to separate her from Karab. Shamita was sitting on Karan's back and giving him a massage. Tejasswi also called her aunty and reminded her that Karan is not Raqesh Bapat. Tejasswi is furious with Karan and Shamita lashes out at Karan for not taking a stand for her. Shamita also points out that Tejasswi did not respect the audience. Check out the promo below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

hospitalised

Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga and Hero: Gayab Mode On actor Siddharth Nigam has been hospitalised. The actor's platelet count dropped due to which he was rushed to the hospital. Siddharth shared a video on her gram and updated his fans on his condition. The actor has been battling dengue. He thanked everyone for their wishes saying, "This is your boy reporting straight from the hospital, I am resting and doing fine,so what my platelets level are going down, your well wishes are keeping my strength up. Will be better soon. Thanks for all the prayers and wishes." Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddharth Nigam (@thesiddharthnigam)

That's all in the TV news today.