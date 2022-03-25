The Kapil Sharma Show, 2, Imlie, Karan Kundrra, Anagha Bhosale, Palak Tiwari and more have made it to the TV Newsmakers of the day. The Kapil Sharma Show to take a temporary break from TV episodes. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 completes 150 episodes and 's reaction to the same. Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer's aggression towards Aryan aka Fahmaan Khan receives flak. Karan Kundrra reacts to rumours of going on a house-hunt with Tejasswi Prakash. Palak Tiwari's glam avatar during a casual outing impresses and more. Let's meet the TV newsmakers of the day... Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shraddha Kapoor shares cryptic post amid break-up rumours, Suhana Khan flaunts her toned back and more

Watch BollywoodLife Awards 2022 NOW

The Kapil Sharma Show to go off-air

Kapil Sharma's TV show is going to take a temporary break. Recently, the TV show and the comedian-host got flak when it courted controversy surrounding The Kashmir Files. And now, there are reports that fans of the show won't get to watch new episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show for about a month. You read that right. However, there's an interesting reason behind the same. Read more deets here. Also Read - KGF Chapter 2 trailer, RRR box office and more; 5 BIG entertainment updates fans can look forward to over the weekend

Is Karan house-hunting with Teja?

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are always grabbing headlines for various reasons. Their relationship is a hot topic in the TV industry. Now, rumours are rife that the two lovebirds are house-hunting to live together. Karan Kundrra who was recently snapped on sets of his reality TV show, Lock Upp's shoot, was asked about the same. Karan had an epic reaction to the same. Check out what Karan said here. Also Read - From Hina Khan to Karan Singh Grover and more: 10 TV actors who never delivered a flop show

Anagha pens a heartfelt note on quitting showbiz

Anagha Bhosale recently quit TRP topper Anupamaa in which she played Nandini in , , Paras Kalnawat starrer show. The actress wanted to explore her spiritual side and said that working in the entertainment industry was drifting her apart. She recently penned a heartfelt note on the same. Check out the post here.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

and Disha Parmar starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has completed 150 episodes! Time really flies, don't you think? It seems the show had just premiered a couple of weeks ago. Anyway, Priya aka Disha Parmar reacted to the tweet of fans who had been celebrating the journey of 150 episodes of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Here's what she said.

Sai Ketan Rao on doing bold scenes on OTT

Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali star Sai Ketan Rao spoke to BollywoodLife.com recently. The actor's stint on Sandeep Sikcand's TV show has been a huge hit. Fans have been demanding a season two of Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali. The actor has already explored the web space with a couple of series. BollywoodLife asked him about doing bold content and scenes on OTT shows. Here's what Sai Ketan had to say about them.

Imlie

Sumbul Touqeer's character Imlie is being angry and hence there's some aggression seen in the episodes. Imlie's aggression towards Aryan Singh Rathore aka Fahmaan Khan is not being liked by some of the fans. Some netizens who were unhappy with the same said that the makers have ruined Imlie's character. Fans now want to see progress in Imlie's character. Check out the tweets here.

Palak drops the bijlee

's daughter Palak Tiwari was snapped in the city this late evening. The gorgeous young belle was seen in a short dress and boots with glam makeup on. Palak look stunning! Check out Palak Tiwari's pictures here.

That's all in the TV news today.