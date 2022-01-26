, Sidharth Shukla, Ayesha Singh, Naagin 6, 2, , , and more made it to the TV News of the day. Late actor Sidharth Shukla's family released a statement a couple of hours ago. It stated that people need to seek the family's permission before releasing any of the projects associated with Sidharth. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha Singh shared a couple of photos on her gram that are going viral. Ankita Lokhande revealed why she got married to Vicky Jain. New updates of Naagin 6 surfaced. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Balika Vadhu 2 and more. Check out the newsmakers of the TV section today... Also Read - Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar wedding: Haldi and mehendi celebrations BEGIN, actress looks breathtakingly gorgeous - watch videos

Sidharth's family releases a statement

A couple of hours ago, Sidharth Shukla's family released a statement asking people to seek their permission before releasing any projects or using Sidharth name in any of their projects. And the truth behind the statement was also revealed. A report in Etimes said that Vishal Kotian had been planning to release a music video that featured Sidharth. It seems Sidharth was not in favour of releasing the video as he was not happy with it. A source told the report that neither Vishal nor the music label sought their permission to release the same. Check out Sidharth's family's statement here.

Ayesha Singh's latest post goes viral

Ayesha Singh's pictures as Sai Joshi is going viral on social media. The actress will be seen sporting a baby bump in the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Ayesha shared some goofy pictures of herself in a baby bump. The fans are shocked and surprised about the same. The current track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin features a divorce drama between Sai and Virat. Check out Ayesha Singh aka Sai's baby bump picture here.

Ankita reveals why she got married

Ankita Lokhande got married to Vicky Jain in December last year. The actress is currently busy promoting Pavitra Rishta 2.0 which also stars . The actress revealed in an interview with Hindustan Times why she got married. Ankita said that she got married because she wanted to spend all the money and party. Of course, she meant it fun. Check out Ankita Lokhande reason here.

Naagin 6

New updates on 's much-anticipated TV show Naagin 6 has surfaced. There have been reports on who will be the lead actors for the show. And now, it is being said that Simba Nagpal is one of the actors who has been allegedly confirmed leads. It seems he was spotted outside the sets of Naagin 6. And hence, rumours started floating around over the same. Check out the report on Simba in Naagin 6 here. Moreover, reports have claimed that Bigg Boss 15's Tejasswi Prakash is one of the confirmed leads of the show. It is being said that Tejasswi will bounce back into work right after Bigg Boss. Is Tejasswi Prakash the new Naagin? It is said that Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor Shaheer Sheikh will make a cameo appearance in Naagin 6. Check out more deets on Shaheer's role in Naagin 6 here.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Karishma Sawant starrer show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is making a lot of noise lately. The episodes are like a visual treat for the fans of the show. Now, in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Akshara confessing her true feelings for Abhimanyu, finally. Abhi and Akshara will face their family. Fans are rejoicing about AbhiRa's love confession. Elsewhere, Harshad Chopda opened up on not taking up OTT projects. His thought process behind the same will leave fans impressed. Here's why Harshad Chopda is not taking up OTT projects.

Balika Vadhu 2

Recently, reports surfaced stating that Shivangi Joshi, Randeep Rai and Samridh Bawa starrer Balika Vadhu 2 is going off-air soon. The show has been doing decently on the TRP charts. Shivangi and Randeep's chemistry is being adored by a lot of fans too. Balika Vadhu 2 is a reboot of the 2008's hit TV show of the same name. Check out the report here. BollywoodLife.com reached out to Randeep Rai aka Anand of Balika Vadhu 2 fame and asked him about the off-air reports that surfaced. The actor shared that he didn't know anything about the reports and neither has he received any such notice from the channel or the makers. Here's what Randeep Rai said.

Mouni Roy

actress Mouni Roy is getting married tomorrow, that is, 27 January 2022. The Naagin actress' pre-wedding functions are going on as you read this. It is said that the wedding is happening in Goa's W Hotel. Pictures from Mouni Roy's Haldi and Mehendi ceremony are out. Mouni Roy is getting married to Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar. Check out the pics and video of Mouni Roy's pre-wedding functions here.

Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15 made news today for various reasons. Firstly, grabbed headlines for her live Instagram session. The actress came live to interact with her fans before she went for her surgery which will happen on Friday. The actress revealed that she will get admitted tomorrow (Thursday). It is due to an injury that she suffered from the fall during the torture task. Read more deets about Devo's live here. Sooryvanshi and Cirkus helmer who is also popular as the host of the TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi opened up on Bigg Boss 15. Rohit who knows Teja came out in her support. He said he sees her as the winner. Read Rohit Shetty's statement here. has been ousted from Bigg Boss 15. The actress was snapped out and about the city by paparazzi and she revealed that she has been evicted. The eviction episode is yet to be aired. Check out Rakhi Sawant's video here.

That's all in the TV news today.