Tejasswi Prakash, , 2, , , Urfi Javed and more have made news in the TV section today. Tejasswi Prakash was snapped in a bridal outfit by the paparazzi and fans couldn't get enough of the Naagin 6 actress' gorgeous beauty. Mouni Roy penned a heartfelt poem for beau Suraj Nambiar for a special occasion. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's new promo excites RaYa fans. Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa's birthday post for Anu goes viral. Urfi Javed grabs attention with her topless video. So, you see, a lot happened in the TV world today. Let's meet the TV Newsmakers of the day... Also Read - Urfi Javed teases fans with a topless video but with a twist; netizens say, 'Ye sarasar dhoka hai'

Tejasswi Prakash aka Pratha turns bride

Late last night, Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash was snapped out and about the sets of Naagin 6. The actress was sen in a bridal outfit. Paparazzi thronged her to click pictures. Tejasswi interacted with the media a little and thanked her fans for giving so much love to Karan Kundrra and her for their poster Rula Deti Hain. Tejasswi Prakash was seen in a red bridal lehenga and except for the mattha patti and makeup, Tejasswi had no adornments on her. Yet, she looked gorgeous. Teja's fans were bowled over by her beauty. Check out Tejasswi Prakash's bridal look here. Also Read - BL Awards 2022: Tejasswi Prakash, Parth Samthaan, Rashami Desai and more – Vote for the Most Popular TV Diva and Dude

Urfi Javed teases fans with backless video

Urfi Javed is known for her bold and risque fashion statements. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant and actress is equally bold when it comes to dishing out statements, views and opinions. Urfi loves to shock her fans and netizens with some shock-value videos and pictures. And that's what she did a couple of hours ago, Urfi shared a post in which she was seen topless. However, it was a trick wherein she fooled everyone. Check out Urfi Javed's video here.

Shark Tank India's Peyush wanted to meet

Shark Tank India has grabbed headlines after a tremendous response to the first season. The judges, also known as Sharks, received their share of fame as well. Now, Peyush Bansal and Aman Gupta had gone on a trip to Ranthambore for Peyush's birthday. Aman's hilarious banter with Anupam Mittal entertained fans. Aman joked that Peyush wanted to meet Katrina Kaif. Check out their hilarious banter here.

Mouni Roy celebrates 1 month of togetherness

It's been a month since Mouni Roy married Suraj Nambiar. The actress took to her social media handle and penned a poem for her beau, Suraj as they marked one month as man and wife. "How do I love you? Oh, this way and that way. Oh, happily. Perhaps I may elaborate by demonstration? Like this, and like this and no more words now..” • • A month." She wrote while sharing some amazing candid pictures with Suraj Nambiar. The two look head-over-heels in love and how! Check out Mouni's post below:

Rupali celebrates Anupamaa's birthday

Rupali Ganguly shared a couple of pictures as Anupamaa as it's her birthday today. All the fans of the show Anupamaa are in for a treat and a Mahaepisode is going to air tonight. Rupali looks gorgeous in a pink saree. She captioned the post saying, Aaj Anupamaa ka Heppy Birthday to you hai," while reminding fans not to miss out on tonight's episode of Anupamaa. check out the post below:

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 promo

and starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most loved series online. Fans want to see more of RaYa aka Ram and Priya moments. Now, a promo was dropped by the makers on the official Instagram handle of the channel in which we saw Priya speaking out what fans have been wanting for weeks now. While Ram and Priya are sharing some mushy romantic moments. And Ram will ask Priya to speak her heart out. Priya, without waiting for any more delay, will ask Ram to make Vedika (Reena Aggarwal) go from Kapoor Mansion. Yep, you read that right. Check out the promo below:

Sonarika Bhadoria shares her woes

In an interview, Sonarika Bhadoria revealed that she has been waiting for her due for about three years now. The actress did not get her dues for her show Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali, in which she played Anarkali to Shaheer Sheikh's Prince Salim. "It's been three years and I have still not been paid my dues. Apart from me, the dues of several other actors and technicians from the same show are pending. It was my worst time. Firstly, the first wave of COVID-19 had hit us, and then there was this issue of non-payment. We actors have this life of daily digging the well to drink water. I wish I get paid soon. Everything from my end in terms of legal formalities and paperwork is done," the actress said, reports ETimes.

