Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar wedding

actress Mouni Roy got married to Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar in Goa. The actress tied the knot in a traditional South Indian ceremony early in the morning. The Bengali wedding is to take place any time now. Mouni Roy announced her wedding a couple of hours ago in a sweet Instagram post. "I found him at last," the Naagin actress wrote while sharing the pictures from her dreamy wedding. , , and more celebs attended her wedding and all the pre-wedding functions of Haldi and Mehendi. Check out the pictures of Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar's South Indian wedding ceremony here.

Shweta Tiwari

Popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari has landed herself into controversy again. The actress's statement/remark from her latest media interaction has become the talk of the town. Shweta reportedly said "Mere bra ki size bhagwan le rahe hain," which is not going down well with a lot of netizens. The reason behind Shweta Tiwari's 'bra ka size' remark is yet unknown. However, netizens are slamming her for the same. Check out reactions to Shweta Tiwari's bra ka size remark here.

Shehnaaz Gill

Honsla Rakh actress Shehnaaz Gill celebrates her birthday today. The Bigg Boss 13 runner up had low-key birthday celebrations this time. Fans had been trending Shehnaaz on Twitter for a week since it's her birthday today. They shared special messages for Shehnaaz on Twitter. Shehnaaz Gill's BFF Ken Ferns shared a sneak-peek into her birthday celebrations. He penned a heartfelt note as she shared the birthday cake, he got for her. Moreover, Shehnaaz received a special gift from the Brahmakumaris. The actress shared pictures of the same in her Instagram stories.

Bigg Boss 15

Tejasswi Prakash's 'aunty' remark for has got a lot of attention. A lot of netizens were angry at Tejasswi for age-shaming her. , Gauahar Khan and Kamya Punjabi slammed Tejasswifor her remark. Bipasha lashed out at Tejasswi calling her behaviour pathetic. Kamya called Teja's remark and behaviour cheap whereas Gauahar found it disgusting. Check out the whole report here. Tejasswi stans have come out in her support and are asking since when has aunty become so offensive. A netizen dug up an old video of Tejasswi where she said that there are some women who find the word aunty derogatory. Check out the video here. Tejasswi has been in the buzz a lot. Earlier reports had surfaced wherein it was stated that had been rooting for Tejasswi Prakash's win in Bigg Boss 15. However, Shetty's team clarified saying that he hasn't watched the season at all to comment on it. Rohit Shetty's team denied the reports of him supporting Tejasswi for the win.

Anupamaa

plays Vanraj Shah in Star Plus's popular TV show Anupamaa. The actor's character has grey shades. However, he has been getting a lot of flak due to his character's story on the show. Sudhanshu has been getting a lot of hate messages, it seems. However, the ace actor tries to not let it affect him or his work. aka Anuj Kapadia has become everyone's fave character on the show. Gaurav's acting chops are impressing everyone. A loyal fan of the actor registered a real star in his name. Gaurav was touched by the gesture and thanked him for the same.

Harshad Chopda

Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu Birla aka Abhi of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting a lot of love from the audience. Recently, in the show, we saw Akshara aka Pranali Rathod finally confessing her true feelings for Abhi in front of everyone. And since, Abhi has been on could nine. Harshad Chopda aka Abhi's 'Majnu' avatar is winning the hearts of the AbhiRa fans. And guess what? Harshad is one of the highest-paid actors on Indian television. The handsome hunk charged a whopping amount for one episode. Check out the report here.

TMKOC: Did Disha Vakani ask for huge remuneration?

Disha Vakani rose to fame as Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, for the last couple of years, Disha Vakani had been busy with her personal life. She went on maternity leave and did not return to the show. The makers had been trying to get her back on the show but nothing had worked out for them. And now, a report has said that Disha Vakani allegedly demanded a huge amount for her return and had some more conditions. Check out the report here.

That's it for the TV news today.