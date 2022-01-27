Trending TV News Today: Mouni Roy marries Suraj Nambiar, Shweta Tiwari's 'bra ki size' comment creates a controversy and more

Mouni Roy got married to Suraj Nambiar, Shweta Tiwari's 'bra ka size' remark makes a controversy, Shehnaaz Gill's birthday, Tejasswi Prakash gets flak for her 'aunty' remark for Shamita Shetty and more. Check out the TOP TV Newsmakers of the day here...