Hola, it's time to walk y'all through the TV newsmakers of the day. 24-hours is a really long time when you belong to the entertainment industry. It's like they never sleep. So much happens in a short span of 24-hours! Let's check out the TV newsmakers of the day here:

Shivangi Joshi's tearful post

Shivangi Joshi took to her social media handle and penned a heartfelt note as she bid adieu to . The actress had been associated with Rajan Shahi-produced TV show for about 6 years now. She played Naira at first and later went on to play Sirat. Both her characters were loved by the audience. Shivangi turned very emotional while penning her thoughts, thanked Rajan Shahi, Mohsin Khan and others associated with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai over the years. She also thanked her fans and audience for their constant support. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Amidst wild card entry rumours, Raqesh Bapat's heart aches for Shamita Shetty; will #ShaRa reunite on Salman Khan's show?

Shehnaaz Gill's viral video

A video of Shehnaaz Gill went viral on social media in which she was seen laughing and posing for the camera in a bridal outfit. It was a throwback video from her stint for Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The actress' cheerful avatar warmed the hearts of the fans. Shehnaaz's swollen eyes during Honsla Rakh promotions had worried her fans. The actress is still coping with Sidharth Shukla's demise.

Palak Tiwari's MV debut

Proud mom revealed that her daughter Palak would be soon making a music video debut. She shared the poster of the same and wrote, "Proud moment!!!! Oh my god!!!! Finally the time is here, unveiling one of the many looks of @palaktiwarii from her first music video ever! @harrdysandhu ‘s ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ out on 30th October. It was no less than a dream to work with the legendary director @arvindrkhaira, perform on a song written by none other than @jaani777 and music given by @bpraak!" Palak looks super hot in the promotional poster of the song called Bijlee Bijlee. Check out Shweta Tiwari's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari)

Ieshaan-Rajiv's fight

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 15, we will see Ieshaan Sehgaal and Rajiv Adatia will get into a nasty fight. Ieshaan's bond with Miesha is troubling Rajiv. He has been slamming him saying that he's changed and had promised a lot of things outside, etc. Their brawl turns nastier when Ieshaan accuses Rajiv of making it look like there's something going on between them. Ieshaan also clarifies that he is straight.

Raqesh's post for Shamita

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Raqesh Bapat took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with . The handsome hunk's heart is aching for Shamita and hence he shared the picture saying, "Missing vibes," whiling tagging Shamita with a ShaRa hashtag.

