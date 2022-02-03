Trending TV News Today: Tejasswi Prakash reacts to wedding with Karan Kundrra, Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera’s Haldi ceremony pics go viral and more

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's wedding, Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera's haldi ceremony, TRP Report Week 4, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and more made news today.