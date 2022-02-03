, Bigg Boss 15, , , and more made news today. Bigg Boss 15 hangover is still there amongst the masses. Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra has been grabbing headlines. , Nishant Bhat and others have been dishing out interviews that are going viral. Karan Kundrra opens up on Shehnaaz Gill's tribute for Sidharth Shukla and her appearance at Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale. Tejasswi Prakash opened up on the wedding rumours with Karan Kundrra. Nakuul Mehta and Jankee's son Sufi turned 1 today. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and 2 grabbed headlines. TRP Report week 4 came out and more. Let's check out the TV news of the day here... Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 to Shaheer Sheikh's Mahabharat – 8 MOST EXPENSIVE TV shows with insane budget [PICS]

Karishma Tanna's haldi ceremony

Naagin 3 actress Karishma Tanna is getting married on Saturday. The actress will be tying the knot with Mumbai-based businessman Varun Bangera. Their wedding will also have two traditional ceremonies, a South Indian and a Gujarati one, state reports. Today, it was the Haldi ceremony of the bride and groom-to-be. Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera twinned in white. starrer Mahi Ve from was being played in the background as families and friends put haldi on them. Check out Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera's haldi pics here. Also Read - Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera Haldi ceremony: The couple twin in white with THIS Shah Rukh Khan song playing in the BG – view pics

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Nakuul Mehta, starrer TV show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 enjoys decent popularity online. Recently, fans saw Priya saving Ram from Mahendra Sood's evil plans and getting injured herself in an accident. Though the show enjoys a good online fanbase, recently, some fans had called out the dialogues and lack of logic in the scenes. Elsewhere, RaYa fans were super excited to watch Ram aka Nakul Mehta's heart-wrenching performance in the upcoming episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Check out their tweets here. Since we are talking about Nakuul Mehta, the actor's son Sufi celebrated his 1st birthday today. Nakuul and Jankee had the cutest wish for Sufi. Also Read - Nakuul Mehta-Jankee Parekh's son Sufi turns one: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 star's birthday wish for him will tug at your heartstrings – watch video

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we saw Pranali Rathod aka Akshara blowing flying kisses to Abhi aka Harshad Chopda. Akshu's little boldness had left Abhi blushing. Fans yet again couldn't stop crushing over Abhi, that is, handsome hunk Harshad Chopda. AbhiRa also spiked up the TRPs which added to their happiness.

Tejasswi Prakash

Ever since Tejasswi Prakash won Bigg Boss 15, she had been grabbing headlines. She is also a part of Naagin 6. Recently, Tejasswi reacted to the wedding rumours with Karan Kundrra. The March wedding thing had gone viral on social media like crazy. And hence, the wedding question has always been there. However, now that the duo is out, they are taking things slow. Tejasswi Prakash opened up on the wedding rumours. Check out the report here. Since we are talking about Tejasswi, it is said that Naagin 6 is one of the most expensive TV shows. Here are 7 more EXPENSIVE TV shows. Fans of Tejasswi Prakash had been trending TEJASSWI GRACING NAAGIN as they are eagerly waiting to watch their favourite actress in the supernatural thriller series.

Devoleena, Vishal's prank

Yesterday evening, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh dropped a couple of pictures announcing 'It's official' on Instagram. Everyone misunderstood that they have been dating and that they are confirming their relationship. They later revealed that it was a prank and it was a music video announcement and nothing more. Fans were pretty enraged at being fooled by Devoleena and Vishal.

Karan praises Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss 15's Karan Kundrra recently opened up on Shehnaaz Gill's emotional tribute for late actor Sidharth Shukla. The actress had graced Bigg Boss 15 finale. It was very emotional wherein both and Shehnaaz shed tears. Karan revealed in an interview that he and the rest of the housemates were worried about how she was coping with the loss. Karan praised that she was back in her element. Read the whole report here.

Hunarbaaz

and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are expecting their first child together. Bharti is working throughout her pregnancy while taking utmost precautions. Haarsh is with her all the time. However, recently, Bharti had an incident in which Bharti almost slipped and fell. Haarsh was scared a lot and he scolded Bharti for being careless. Check out Bharti and Haarsh's video here.

That's all in the TV news today.