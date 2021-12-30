With that, another day passes by of December 2021. In just a couple of hours, we will be in 2021. And before we wrap the day, it's time to give a wrap on the TOP TV Newsmakers. and Rohanpreet Singh who were jetting off for their New Year's were brutally trolled. The TRP report was released and Anupamaa, , Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin did an impressive job. Shivangi Joshi clarified the controversy around Mohsin Khan and revealed she will be reuniting her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai costar. Naagin actress was trolled for her airport look as well and more. Let's check out who and what made news in the TV world on 30 December 2021. Also Read - TRP Report Week 51: Anupamaa TOPS again with a hike; Udaariyaan drops, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai witnesses jump in ratings

Neha-Rohanpreet trolled

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh were snapped at the airport today. The two lovebirds were jetting off for their New Year's vacation it seems. Neha Kakkar was seen in a lilac midi dress while Rohanpreet was seen in a black shirt and white shorts. Netizens brutally trolled them and compared them to a mother-son duo. Interestingly, just recently, Neha and Rohanpreet had grabbed headlines for the pregnancy rumours. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma’s lovey-dovey honeymoon pics from Rajasthan are unmissable

Devoleena ruling BB15?

The current season of Bigg Boss 15 has been the dullest season so far. The TRPs have been suffering for a long time and even the Live Feed has not helped them in any way. seems to be getting a lot of attention these days. The actress has been featuring in the promos and in the episodes a lot and for various reasons. And hence, it had led to believe that Devoleena is ruling Bigg Boss 15 right now.

Netizens troll Shruti's character change in GHKPM

A couple of weeks ago in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we saw Shafaq Naaz enter the show as Shruti. The actress plays a character of a pregnant woman whose husband was killed by Virat Chavan. Shruti has been against Virat since the beginning as she blamed him for Sada's death. However, of late, her character has changed and she seems to be singing praises for Virat. And netizens have trolled the track.

Did Karan Kundrra's ex Anushka like a derogatory tweet against Tejasswi?

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have become the talk of the town due to Bigg Boss 15. The two have confessed their love for one another and are dating for real. who previously dated Karan has been getting dragged into the same. Sometimes she made news for participating in Bigg Boss 15 and sometimes she was asked about her take on Karan and whatnot. And recently, she grabbed headlines for allegedly liking derogatory tweets against Tejasswi. It was edited ones though.

Anita gets trolled

Like a lot of celebrity couples, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy along with their toddler son, Aarav, were snapped heading off for their New Year's vacation. The Naagin actress was seen in a shirt dress. And netizens trolled her for the same. (Really!)

Shivangi to reunite with Mohsin Khan

Recently, Shivangi Joshi took to her Instagram handle and debunked all the misconceptions that happened due to the misquoting of her latest interviews. The actress slammed the report and article that led to the controversy also linking her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai costar Mohsin Khan. And she surprised her fans by revealing that she will soon reunite with Mohsin for a project.

TRP Report Week 51

, , , starrer Anupama has maintained its TOP spot. The ratings have improved as well. Udaariyaan featuring , , Priyanka Choudhary and Isha Malviya has dropped down. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, Yeh Hai Chahatein and more TV shows' ratings have improved considerably.

