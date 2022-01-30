and Suraj Nambiar, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, , Bigg Boss 15 grand finale and more have grabbed headlines today. Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar made their first-ever public appearance as they were snapped in the city together. star and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Divyanka Tripathi opened up on her casting couch experience. And as y'all know Bigg Boss 15 grand finale is happening tonight. The first part wrapped up at 9 and now, the second part will commence at 10:30 PM. Shehnaaz Gill will be making an appearance on Bigg Boss 15 finale tonight. Let's check out more TV news of the day... Also Read - After Mouni Roy, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress Bhavini Purohit gets married – see inside pics

Bigg Boss 15 GRAND FINALE

Bigg Boss 15's first part of tonight's grand finale took place at 8. In the grand finale episode, we saw , , Gauahar Khan, Gautam Gulati, had joined . They had the task of getting one of the 5 finalists out by offering Rs 10 Lakh from the winner's prize money. Nishant Bhat picked up the briefcase. Later, we saw , Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa promoting their upcoming film, Gehraiyaan on the show. They indulged in fun and games. We also saw Salman Khan wishing for her wedding with for the first time on national television. Shehnaaz Gill will be making an appearance on the show and will give a tribute to Sidharth Shukla. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Salman Khan PUBLICALLY congratulates Katrina Kaif on her wedding with Vicky Kaushal for the first time

Divyanka Tripathi opens up on the casting couch

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi on facing casting couch experience once. The actress revealed that she was asked to be with a director to get work. Divyanka is known for her honesty, acting chops and various shows. Divyanka Tripathi said that people would lure others by saying that everyone is doing it. They would scare artists by saying that otherwise, they won't get work. Divyanka revealed that it all happened before the MeToo movement took place in India. Read Divyanka's ordeal here. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 winner: Shamita Shetty out of the race with Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal in top 3?

Shilpa reacts to Tejasswi bagging Naagin 6

For some time now, the buzz is that Tejasswi Prakash is the face of Naagin 6. The actress who is currently awaiting the result of the Bigg Boss 15 winner has reportedly signed 's Naagin 6. Now, recently, Shilpa Shetty was snapped in the city. She interacted with the media. The media asked Shilpa to share her thoughts on Tejasswi Prakash bagging the lead role in Naagin 6. Shilpa reacted saying, "Yeh public hai ye sab jaanti hai." Check out the video here:

Moose SLAMS Raqesh

Moose Jattana who was a participant of Bigg Boss 15 slammed Raqesh Bapat for confronting Tejasswi Prakash for her equation and behaviour with . Moose called Raqesh a fool and also said that he is also a bad actor. Moose also added that she doesn't support either Shamita or Tejasswi. For the unversed, Moose Jattana was a part of Bigg Boss OTT with Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty. Raqesh and Shamita are a couple. Check out Moose's reaction here.

Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar's first public appearance

Newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar were snapped together at the Mumbai airport a couple of hours ago. The duo made their first public appearance as wife and man after their grand wedding in Goa. Mouni Roy was seen in a gorgeous red saree while Suraj wore a white kurta-pyjama. The two lovebirds looked much in love and happy. Check out Mouni and Suraj's pictures here.

turns up the heat

VJ and host Anusha Dandekar shared a uber HOT video of herself taking a dip in the pool and enjoying her chill time. In the video, Anusha is seen wearing a bikini. The video is going viral on social media as you read this. Anusha is known for her stint as a judge and host on various reality TV shows. Anusha's relationship with Karan Kundrra has been in the buzz due to Karan Kundrra who had been locked inside the house of Bigg Boss 15. Check out Anusha's video here.

Asiya Kazi REACTS on her break-up reports

For some time now, the buzz had been that Asiya Kazi has broken up from her boyfriend Gulshan Nain. It was being said that their relationship has hit choppy waters. Asiya Kazi has been in a relationship with Gulshan Nain for over three years. Recently, Asiya revealed in an interview that everything is fine between her and Gulshan and the reports of her break-up are nothing just rumours. The actress said that she will talk about her personal life when the time is right.

Gautam Gulati opens up on doing TV shows

Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati was recently asked about whether he wants to do a TV show. The actor has been a part of Diya Aur Baati Hum. He has been doing virals and web series of late. He was last seen in Salman Khan's Radhe. The actor revealed that he was offered a TV show before the pandemic. He revealed that he had also shot for a couple of episodes but due to the pandemic, the show was cancelled. Gautam wants to do a meaty role on TV and has been waiting for such an offer.

Divya and Varun buy their first homes

Divya Aggarwal and Varun Sood who have been dating for a couple of years now have bought their first homes. Yes, you read that right. Divya and Varun have bought houses in the same building. While Divya's apartment is on the 14th floor whereas Varun's apartment is on the 15th floor. Divya captioned the post saying, "my parents always empowered me and pushed me to have my own empire. Glad to share it with you guys that we bought our own house!!! Varun n I have always got little things and together we make it big… 1405- Divya 1505- varun Satnam waheguru." Check out Divya's post here:

That's it for the TV news today.