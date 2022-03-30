, Imlie, Shehnaaz Gill, Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash, Anupamaa, , and more have made it to the TV newsmakers of the day. Rupali Ganguly posted a gratitude note after lifting the trophy for Best Actress (TV) for Anupamaa at the BollywoodLife Awards 2022. Imlie's Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan get compared to Bridgerton 2's Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley. Karan Kundrra schools paparazzi for invading Tejasswi Prakash's privacy. Anupamaa's decision wins the hearts of MaAn shippers and more. Let's meet the TV Newsmakers of the day... Also Read - Imlie X Bridgerton 2: Fans draw parallels between Arylie aka Fahmaan Khan-Sumbul Touqeer and Kanthony aka Jonathan Bailey-Simone Ashley

Rupali's post

Rupali Ganguly bagged the Best Actress trophy for Anupamaa at the BollywoodLife Awards 2022. The actress posted a picture with the trophy on her social media handle and posted a note of gratitude to everyone associated with her and the show. Rupali thanked her kid and her husband, the whole team, the cast and crew of Anupamaa, and the fans of Anupamaa as well. ana Aneri Vajani congratulated her on her win. Check out her post here. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly expresses gratitude as she wins Best Actress at BollywoodLife Awards 2022; Gaurav Khanna, Aneri Vajani congratulate her

Karan-Tejasswi

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have become the paparazzi's fave! They get the tips on where and when Karan and Tejasswi will be and reach there. Karan and Tejasswi enjoy the paparazzi's attention, however, this time, they looked a little upset. Karan schooled the paparazzi for invading Tejasswi's privacy and for camping outside her residence. Check out the photos here. Also Read - Nikki Tamboli looks smoking hot in her latest pics, Rupali Ganguly Shared her new glam look, Watch now

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill firstly grabbed attention for her photoshoot. The actress looked extremely gorgeous as she posed on a yacht. Check out Shehnaaz Gill's latest pictures here. Shehnaaz Gill also opened up on the SidNaaz tag. Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla shared a special bond since Bigg Boss 13. While Shehnaaz openly confessed her love for Sidharth, the latter maintained being just friends with her. His demise left Shehnaaz in a huge shock. The actress recently opened up on SidNaaz tag. Check out what she said here.

The Kapil Sharma Show

who will next be seen in Attack recently opened up promotions of his film on The Kapil Sharma Show. John in an interview with Tried & Refused Productions YouTube channel said that Lakshya Raj Anand, the maker, took him to promote Attack on TKSS. However, John thinks that it doesn't reflect in the sale of tickets. Check it out here. In other news, has quit The Kapil Sharma Show, state reports. The actress has reportedly bagged a travel-based show. Check out more updates here.

Anupamaa

In Rupali Ganguly, , and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa, we saw Anu taking a firm stand for herself. Anupamaa gave it back to Baa, Vanraj, Rakhi Dave, Pakhi and Toshu who were against her decision to marry Anuj. Anu taking a stand for herself and her wedding was a delight for the audience. Check out the reactions here.

Imlie X Bridgerton 2

Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan and Sumbul Touqeer aka Imlie starrer Imlie has parallels with Bridgerton 2's Jonathan Bailey aka Anthony and Simone Ashley aka Kate. Netizens took to Twitter and shared videos and pictures of Parallels between Arylie and Kanthony. Check it out here.

That's all in the TV News Today.