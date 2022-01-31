Bigg Boss 15 grand finale, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz, Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar, Anupamaa aka , Naagin 6, , and more made news in the TV section today. Last night Bigg Boss 15 grand finale took place. Tejasswi Prakash lifted the trophy after a struggle of about 121 days inside the house of Bigg Boss 15. The finalists had grabbed headlines for their appearance after the grand finale episode. Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Rakhi Sawant made headlines for their videos shared by paparazzi and themselves. A few of them also interacted with the media and thanked them for their support. Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's post-wedding rituals' video, Avika Gor opens up on body image issues and more. Let's have a dekko at the TOP TV Newsmakers of 31 January 2022. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: RaYa shippers are loving Ram's jealousy when Priya takes Neeraj's name; call Brinda 'the best part of the show'

Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra's eviction from Bigg Boss 15's winner's race last night was a piece of devastating news for every fan who supported KK on the show. A lot of people had been rooting for Karan Kundrra's win in Bigg Boss 15. A video was shared by paparazzi on social media which went viral due to Karan's look. Karan looked teary-eyed and his fans did notice the disappointment on his face. BollywoodLife tried to find out whether Karan actually cried. A source present at the venue informed us that Karan was very much disappointed with the results. He did not even attend the after party of Bigg Boss which is held at 's Chalet. He went straight home. Later, in the morning Karan went to Tejasswi Prakash's house to celebrate with her family. Rakhi Sawant shared a video on her gram and labelled Karan as her and Junta's winner. Karan's good friend Umar Riaz's father slammed Karan's eviction calling it distasteful.

Pratik Sehajpal

Pratik Sehajpal became the first runner up. A lot of people wanted to see him win and lift the trophy of Bigg Boss 15. He may not have won the trophy, but Pratik has surely won several hearts. He thanked a lot of his supporters who were rooting for his win including . Pratik was grateful to Bipasha for her support. Later, Pratik thanked his fans for their constant support throughout his journey inside the house. Pratik compared their love to a mothers love and called Pratik Fam his family.

Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar's post-wedding rituals

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar returned to Mumbai after their amazing wedding in Goa. The two lovebirds were snapped by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. Later, they went straight home where their friends had organised a special post-wedding ritual for them along with games. Mouni was teary-eyed and touched on seeing the efforts of her friends. Mouni also shared pictures from her dreamy reception.

, starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is quite popular online. In the upcoming episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we will see Ram getting jealous of Neeraj, Priya's ex-boyfriend when she mentions him during a conversation. Fans of RaYa are going gaga over Ram's jealousy and cannot wait to see their romantic scenes before the Lohri special. returned to the show after being away for sometime. Fans are super happy that Brinda aka Aanchal is back on the show.

Rupali Ganguly

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly has become the highest-paid actress on Indian television. BollywoodLife.com exclusively learned that Rupali had hiked up her fees. Rupali's Anupamaa is a household name and the TV show is the most-watched TV show in the country. It has been topping TRP charts every week. Her chemistry with aka Anuj is loved by their fans.

Naagin 6 new promo and premiere date

Last night in Bigg Boss 15's Grand Finale, it was announced that Tejasswi Prakash is the new face of 's Naagin. Now, the channel dropped a new promo featuring Tejasswi and also announced the premiere date of the most-anticipated TV show.

Avika Gor

Balika Vadhu 2 and Sasural Simar Ka actress Avika Gor opened up on having body image concerns. The actress underwent a major physical transformation. Talking to an online entertainment portal, Avika Gor said that she would hate herself when she would look in the mirror. She said that she would have a negative feeling.

