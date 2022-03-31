, 2, , Anupamaa, , Imlie and more have made it to the TV Newsmakers of the day. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's sneak-peek left RaYa shippers rolling on the floor laughing. It consisted of a condom scene between Ram and Priya that was too funny. Rashami Desai who recently entered Naagin 6 opened up on her bond with co-star Tejasswi Prakash. Anupamaa is getting a lot of love and Rupali Ganguly is overwhelmed with the same. The prequel teaser was dropped a couple of hours ago. So, y'all see, a lot happened in the TV News. Let's check out... Also Read - Anupamaa – Namaste America: Rupali Ganguly to narrate 17-year-old incident that changed Anu's life drastically – watch prequel teaser

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly came online late last night. The actress conducted a live session in the lobby of her friends' residential building while the phone was charging. She had promised her fans that she would come live. The actress thanked everyone for pouring so much love and appreciation for Anupamaa. She also thanked them for all the encouragement. Rupali said that she felt blessed to play Anupamaa and to have been able to do such a scene. Rupali also said that Dadi can get married too. Check more deets here. The teaser of the prequel of Anupamaa was shared by Rupali on her Instagram handle. In it, she revealed that the mini-series will narrate the story of an incident that took place 17 years ago in Anu's life. Check out the teaser here. Furthermore, reports stated that the Anupamaa prequel- Anupama: Namaste America will not feature some of the current cast members. Check out the list of the same here. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly says 'Dadi ki shaadi ho sakti hai'; thanks fans for their support – watch video

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

All the Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod fans are eagerly awaiting the wedding of Abhimanyu and Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. March has come to an end already. And soon the much-awaited AbhiRa wedding will commence. A source told BollywoodLife that Rajan Shahi is touring Rajasthan for the same. Check out more deets about the same here. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Ram-Priya's 'condom scene' leaves RaYa fans in splits – view tweets

Rashami opens up on bond with Teja

Rashami Desai recently entered Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal and Mehekk Chahal starrer TV show Naagin 6. She plays Lal Naagin, the doppelganger of Shalaka from Naagin 4. Rashami and Tejasswi have known each other for a while. They were also together in Bigg Boss 15. However, their equation on the reality TV show wasn't that good. But how is their bond on the sets of Naagin 6? Rashami spills the beans. Read more.

TRP Report Week 12

Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal starrer TV show Naagin 6's TRPs continue to slip down. and Yeh Hai Chahatein starring , Krishna Kaul and Sargun Kaur Luthra, Abrar Qazi, respectively, has registered a spike in the ratings. Anupamaa has trumped again. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Imlie continue to maintain their position on the TRP chart. Check out the TOP 5 TV shows here.

Imlie

Sumbul Touqeer, Fahmaan Khan, Manasvi Vashisth, Mayuri Deshmukh starrer Imlie is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. Recently, there were reports stating that Manasvi who replaced Gashmeer Mahajani as Aditya in Imlie has put down his papers. It was reported that Manasvi wasn't happy with his character. However, when BollywoodLife.com got in touch with someone close to the channel, they revealed that nothing of the kind had happened. Read more deets here. In other news, Sumbul admitted that while Adilie has a separate fanbase, Arylie has been a rage! Check more here.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

, starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 featured a scene with a condom. Priya and Ram's chemistry is a huge hit amongst the masses. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is also very popular online. Recent few episodes featured major drama in the show. However, in the latest episode, they featured a light-hearted moment featuring a condom box and funny moments between RaYa. Check out the promo and RaYa shippers' reactions here.

That's all in the TV News today.