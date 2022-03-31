Trending TV News Today: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's AbhiRa to wed in Rajasthan, Rashami Desai on her bond with Naagin 6 co-star Tejasswi Prakash and more

Exclusive deets on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's upcoming wedding, Rashami Desai opens up on her bond with Tejasswi Prakash on the sets of Naagin 6, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 features a condom scene and more, here are the TV Newsmakers...