Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash, , and more are our TV Newsmakers of the day. Karan Kundrra grabbed headlines for his reunion with his Bigg Boss 15 friends Umar Riaz and Rajiv Adatia. He also defended Tejasswi Prakash when she got backlash for her win. Tejasswi Prakash came live on Instagram and interacted with her fans and opened up on her wedding with Karan Kundrra. Karishma Tanna's Mehendi ceremony took place in Mumbai today. , Ali Asgar express concern over Sunil Grover's health after learning about his heart surgery and more. So, y'all see, a lot happened in the TV news today. Let's walk you through the TV Newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Karan Kundrra grooves to Oh ho ho with Umar Riaz and Rajiv Adatia; declare themselves 'India's best 3 dancers' – watch video

Karan defends Tejasswi

Tejasswi Prakash won the trophy of Bigg Boss 15 on Sunday night. Her win was not welcome by some. Karan Kundrra's fans wanted him to lift the trophy, Pratik Sehajpal's fans wanted him to lift the trophy. And hence, in the midst of all of this, Tejasswi is getting is a lot of flak. Karan Kundrra defended his girlfriend and the TV actress's win and asked everyone to instead celebrate and not spread hate. He asked people to end the topic and not make war. Karan Kundrra, meanwhile, is chilling out with his best friends from Bigg Boss 15 house. He recently shared a reel video of them dancing on Sukhbir's Oh Ho Ho. Fans love the UmRanJiv reunion. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash feels Karan Kundrra loves Umar Riaz more than her; says, 'I never thought he would...'

Tejasswi Prakash

Firstly, Teja grabbed headlines for the new Naagin 6 promo. The new promo received a lot of flak for the subject. The sixth instalment of Naagin again focuses on the pandemic that resulted after the virus spread across the country. Naagin will be taking on the coronavirus and finding a cure. Netizens trolled the same. In the evening, Tejasswi made news for her Instagram LIVE. She responded to the wedding question with Karan Kundrra. Tejasswi also revealed that Karan was busy spending time with Umar Riaz and hence she felt that he loves him more than her. Check out the goofy video of Tejasswi Prakash here. Tejasswi was thrilled that her good friend will be making his Bollywood debut with , starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. She sent her best wishes in the comments. Check out Tejasswi's cheer for Varun here. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash responds to query about her wedding with Karan Kundrra on Insta LIVE; reveals, 'He hasn't asked me yet'

Sunil Grover

Kapil Sharma revealed that he was shocked on learning about Sunil Grover's heart surgery. The comedian-actor's health had been a concern for everyone lately. It had been a shock for everyone. Kapil revealed that when he learned about his surgery, he messaged him quickly and asked him about his health. Kapil said that he is also in touch with their mutual friends. In other news, Ali Asgar thought that the news was fake. He expressed his concerns about undergoing heart surgery at such a young age.

Karishma Tanna

It was Karishma Tanna and Varun Banegra's Mehendi today. The two lovebirds celebrated their pre-wedding function in Juhu with glitz and glamour. Karishma looked very pretty in yellow while Varun made for a handsome groom-to-be in red. They not just grooved together but also with their friends and had a blast. Check out UNSEEN videos from Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera's Mehendi here.

2

and starrer TV show is getting all the love online. The fans are currently watching the heart-wrenching track of Ram being shattered over Priya's freak accident. Priya is unconscious and Ram don't want to lose her. In the upcoming episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we will see Priya recuperating. However, there's a picture that went viral, intriguing the fans. Check out Ram and Priya's picture here.

That's all in the trending TV news today.