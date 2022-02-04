Trending TV News Today: Tejasswi Prakash talks about wedding with Karan Kundrra, Kapil Sharma checks up on Sunil Grover after his heart surgery and more 

Tejasswi Prakash's LIVE, Karan Kundrra's dance video with Umar Riaz and Rajiv Adatia, Kapil Sharma's concern for Sunil Grover, Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera's Mehendi ceremony and more made news in the TV section today.