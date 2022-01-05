Let's walk you through the top TV newsmakers of the day. Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 actress and Naagin 5 actor revealed they are COVID positive. Shehnaaz Gill's video with sister Shivani in which she spoke about Sidharth Shukla. He spoke that his account may have closed for now. But their journey will continue. 2's and 's cute banter have been winning hearts. opened up on her pregnancy cravings in an EXCLUSIVE interview with BollywoodLife. Bigg Boss 15 also made news for the latest task. , has been getting a lot of support from the audience after their performance in the task. This and more happened in the TV world, let's find out... Also Read - Sidharth Shukla, Rajiv Adatia, Vikas Gupta and more: 9 Bigg Boss contestants who lost oodles of weight inside the house without dieting

Shehnaaz talks about Sidharth

Sidharth Shukla passed away on 2nd September 2021 leaving everyone in a huge shock. Shehnaaz Gill was utterly devastated by his demise. The actress had been lying low ever since, dealing with the pain of losing him. Recently, Shehnaaz released a video of her conversation with Sister Shivani. Shehnaaz's strong-headed conversation with sister Shivani is winning hearts. The Honsla Rakh actress said that she would forever cherish her bond with the late Bigg Boss 13 winner. She also said that Sidharth may have completed his journey in this life but their journey may continue later. Also Read - Anupamaa MAJOR Twist: Anu worried over Vanraj's EVIL plans; Anuj regrets expressing his love

Anuj aka Bholuram wins hearts

Anuj Kapadia aka is winning hearts as aloof aka 'bholuram' in Anupamaa. Anuj is unknown about Anu's feelings for him. He still believes that Anupamaa considers him as just a friend and nothing more. However, Anupamaa has fallen in love with Anuj, head-over-heels. Fans had labelled Gaurav's Anuj as bholuram due to the same. And hence, in the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, the writer, Bhavna Vyas included the word, penned by the Maan fans in the script. She revealed the same in her Instagram stories too.

Bharti Singh shares her pregnancy cravings

BollywoodLife.com got in touch with Comedienne Bharti Singh for a chat on her pregnancy. The actress share how she is managing her pregnancy amidst the omicron scare. Bharti also shared her pregnancy cravings. She revealed that she craves vada pav quite often. Bharti Singh also revealed how she is keeping fit during the pregnancy. She revealed what she is doing for normal delivery.

Ram Priya's banter impresses the audience

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 may not be doing exceptionally well on the TRP charts, however, it has a massive fan following on social media. In the latest episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we saw Ram (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya (Disha Parmar) having a cute banter on phone. Ram and Priya's bond seems to be growing day by day. And it can be seen in their conversations. The Audience has showered them both with all their love.

Fans appreciate Devoleena and Rashami

Last night in Bigg Boss 15, we saw Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee showing immense grit and determination in the torture task. They had to stand on a pole for the task while the rest of the housemates tried various tricks to make them leave their spot. Rashami and Devoleena stood for about 15 hours. Devoleena also peed in her pants due to the same. Rashami won the task though.

Sharad Malhotra tests COVID positive

Sharad Malhotra who is currently seen in Vidrohi has been tested COVID positive. The actor wasn't shooting with the crew and had recently celebrated New Year's Eve with his wife Ripci Bhatia in Shimla. Producers of Virdohi spoke to ETimes and revealed that the entire crew is getting themselves tested. The BMC issued protocols of fumigating and sterilizing the set have already been carried out. As of now, Sharad is home quarantined.

Erica is COVID positive

A couple of hours ago, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 actress took to her social media handle and revealed that she has been tested positive for COVID. She took to her social media handle and put out a statement that read: "Requesting your kind attention. When Covid first hit us, I was more than paranoid about it but also knew that most of us are going to contract it sooner or later. Unfortunately, as of now me along with my mom have tested positive One note of advice DO NOT rely on the home test (coviself kit) because they are not reliable at all On the 2nd of January when I developed cough n sore throat, I got myself tested on the coviself kit knowing that I have had a history of laryngitis and the cough n sore throat could be from that and further on for confirmation I went on to take 2 more tests the following day. All 3 tests showed negative, along with me my moms test on coviself also showed negative but i dint feel too good because this time the sore throat was so bad that i felt like I had a sand paper in my throat. As I started to develop symptoms I opted for the lab test which came out positive. Mom n me have been facing congestion, cough. cold severe body and head aches and fluctuating fever with occasional shivers. We are isolated and under medical care. I would like to request those who have come in contact with us in the past week to please get yourself tested Much love - EJF (sic)."

That's all in today's news. See y'all tomorrow.