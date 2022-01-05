Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill reminisces her bond with Sidharth Shukla, Erica Fernandes-Sharad Malhotra test COVID-19 positive and more

TOP TV News Today: Erica Fernandes and Sharad Malhotra are recent TV celebs to have tested COVID positive, Shehnaaz Gill's video interaction with sister Shivani goes viral, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's Ram and Priya gets love from the audience and more.