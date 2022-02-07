, Tejasswi Prakash, Naagin 6, , , Sumbul Touqeer and more have made it to the TV news of the day. Ankita Lokhande was brutally trolled for posting a dance video on the day of 's demise. Tejasswi Prakash used to be upset with , Naagin 6 gets a new cast member, exclusive dope on the female lead opposite Shaheer Sheikh in his new TV show and more. Let's check out who and what made news in the TV section today. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra comes to the rescue of Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh after The Real Khabri makes fun of him

Ankita Lokhande trolled

Yesterday, Ankita Lokhande posted a groovy video on her Instagram handle on the day of Lata Mangeshkar's demise. The Pavitra Rishta 2.0 actress was called out for not mourning the loss of the legendary singer and posting such a video. Ankita had been seen in a car with her businessman husband Vicky Jain in the car. They were heading out somewhere in the car. 's daughter Palak Tiwari and Harrdy Sandhu's song Bijlee Bijlee. And hence, Ankita Lokhande was trolled for the same.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are very upset with the makers of the show. They don't want Sai Joshi aka Ayesha Singh to apologize for misunderstanding Virat aka . They have been trending 'BRING BACK FIERCE SAI JOSHI' on Twitter. They don't want to see Sai aka Ayesha Singh crying over Virat. Sai has always been very strong and frank. She always stood for the right even if the world was against her. So, the fans want makers to give a proper redemption track to Virat.

Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been getting a lot of love and appreciation. The current track and the hint of the upcoming twists in the show have kept the audience hooked to their TV shows. And now, in the upcoming episode, one particular scene of Abhimanyu and Akshara has yet again won the hearts of the audience. Check out what AbhiRa fans have to say here.

Naagin 6

Ekta Kapoor's TV show Naagin 6 is one of the highly anticipated shows. It stars Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal in the lead. The supporting cast of Naagin 6 includes , to name a few. And now it is being said that Kundali Bhagya actor will be joining the cast of Naagin 6 as well. It is none other than Manit Joura who used to play Rishabh in the series. Check out Manit Joura's character deets in Naagin 6 here.

The Show

A couple of hours ago, reports surfaced that has refused to promote Bachchan Pandey on Kapil Sharma's show. It had been reported that Akshay is not happy with a joke that was on PM Narendra Modi which he had asked to not air. However, the clip was leaked and hence Akshay found it as a breach of trust. He reportedly has decided to not promote the film on his show. BollywoodLife.com exclusively reached out to Archana Puran Singh, who is a permanent guest on the show. She reacted to the same. Check what Archana Puran Singh told us.

Karan Kundrra defends Ritesh

Bigg Boss 15's Karan Kundrra took to his Twitter handle and slammed The Khabri for allegedly trolling 's husband Ritesh. Karan slammed The Khabri for his 'shady' tweet against Ritesh. It seems the latter took a jibe at Ritesh for the number of live audience on his Instagram LIVE. Check out the whole story here.

Is this Shaheer's lead actress?

Shaheer Sheikh will be seen in Rajan Shahi's new TV show. The two will be collaborating with the ace producer for the second time. The makers are currently trying to finalise the lead actress opposite Shaheer for the TV show. It is being said that had been approached. However, we have learned that Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress is in talks with the makers. Check out who can be Shaheer's lead here.

Imlie misses her OG Aditya

Sumbul Touqeer aka Imlie has opened up on her co-star Gashmeer Mahajani. The actress was asked whether she missed Gashmeer on sets. Imlie aka Sumbul said that she missed him a lot. She recalled that she has shot for some amazing scenes with Gashmeer. The actress also revealed that she had been crying a lot when Gashmeer broke the news to her. On his last day too, Sumbul shared that she hugged Gashmeer and brokedown.

Mouni Roy's honeymoon pics

Mouni Roy took to her social media handle and shared some cosy honeymoon pictures with her beau Suraj Nambiar. The two lovebirds jetted off to Kashmir for their honeymoon, it seems. Mouni shared some amazing pictures from the snowclad mountains. Check them out here.

