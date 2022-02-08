Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shehnaaz Gill, , , The Kapil Sharma , Anupamaa, 2 and more made news today. Tejasswi Prakash talked about her Valentine's Day plans for Karan Kundrra. The Naagin 6 actress also shared that Karan was upset with her for signing up 's TV show right after Bigg Boss 15. Karan Kundrra's video with an excited fan will make you fall in love with him again. Shehnaaz Gill and were snapped in the city together. They posed for the paparazzi together and fans hailed them as powerful ladies. BollywoodLife.com has an exclusive DOPE on Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat and their relationship. Karishma Tanna had her first rasoi after her Grih Pravesh and more. So, you see, a lot happened in the TV world today. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill and Shilpa Shetty hold hands like BFFs as they pose together; fans call them 'powerful ladies' [Watch Video]

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash aka the Naagin 6 actress has been grabbing headlines every day. Today, she made news for her new ad video. Tejasswi talked about Valentine's month aka the month of love. She had received tons of gifts and was seen surrounded by the same in the video. Tejasswi asked her fans to help her select a gift for Karan Kundrra without taking his name. Tejasswi and Karan have been dating since they were locked inside the house of Bigg Boss 15. Tejasswi also opened up on how Karan was kinda upset with her for signing Naagin 6 right after Bigg Boss 15. He had wished to spend more time with her but nonetheless, Karan is happy that her dream to work with Ekta Kapoor has come true. Elsewhere, Tejasswi Prakash recently clocked 5 Million followers on Instagram. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: After Ashneer Grover, Deepika Padukone now Rajkummar Rao takes a dig at comedian's lockdown babies

Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra's video posing for a picture with an excited fan went viral. Fans were bowled with his simplicity. Karan Kundrra stopped his car to pose for a picture with his fan. His genuine smile melted his fans' hearts. Karan Kundrra has been getting a lot of love these days, especially after Bigg Boss 15. Elsewhere in other news, Karan's old incident from the sets of went viral. The interview of Saanvi Talwar also went viral. Also Read - Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash reveals why Karan Kundrra was upset with her for taking up new show right after Bigg Boss 15

Karishma's pehli rasoi

Karishma Tanna tied the knot with businessman Varun Bangera on 5th February 2022. The actress recently had her pehli rasoi ritual for which she cooked something sweet. The actress shared a video of the same on her Instagram handle. The video is too adorable to handle and you'd not stop gushing over her happiness.

Anupamaa

The current track of Anupamaa is not being liked by the fans, it seems. The focus, currently, is on Vanraj manipulating Mukku aka Malvika against getting the business transferred to her name. Anuj does the same without putting up a fight and it is not being liked by the fans of the show. So, MaAn fans have come up with solutions to salvage the show, themselves. Check it out here. Elsewhere, the off-screen bond between the cast members, , Aneri Vajani, , and others have been receiving a lot of praises. The recent interaction between Aneri and Rupali grabbed the attention of the fans.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

A new BTS from the upcoming episode of and starrer TV show was leaked online. Fans of the show expressed their disappointment with the same. The fans, it seems, are not happy with the way the story is moving forward in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. And they took to their Twitter handles to express their opinions on the same.

Praveen Kumar Sobti passes away

Mahabharat's Bheem aka Praveen Kumar passed away last night after suffering a heart attack. The actor was 74. A relative of the actor told PTI that he had been complaining of uneasiness the night before and suffered a heart attack later. Praveen Kumar Sobti worked in a lot of films before landing BR Chopra's Mahabharat. His role of Bheem had made him a household name. His other popular role was of Sabu from Chacha Choudhary. Sobti used to be an athlete before moving to the world of entertainment.

The Kapil Sharma Show

Just the other day, news surfaced that has refused to promote Bachchan Pandey on The Kapil Sharma Show. BollywoodLife.com had reached out to Archana Puran Singh who had denied the same. And now, Kapil Sharma, himself, has issued a clarification about the same. The comedian and host revealed that he has himself spoken to Akshay on a call and clarified the issue. Kapil confirmed that they'd soon shoot for the episode as well. In other news, a new promo featuring and has surfaced. The Badhaai Do actor is seen taking a dig at Kapil's lockdown babies.

Shehnaaz Gill and Shilpa Shetty hailed a powerful ladies

Shehnaaz Gill and Shilpa Shetty were snapped together in the city today. The two ladies looked ravishing. Shehnaaz and Shilpa were snapped outside Mehboob Studios and fans heaped praises on the two actresses for their powerful aura. Check out the video here.

