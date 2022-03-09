Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, , , , , made news in the TV world today. Tejasswi Prakash opened up on being body-shamed. In fact, not only her but also Shweta Tiwari, Rubina Dilaik opened up on trolls. Rupali Ganguly opened up on being a housewife and her insecurities when she took up Anupamaa. BollywoodLife.com exclusive dope on Karan Kundrra's next TV project. Akshay Kumar addresses rift rumours with Kapil Sharma and more. Let's check out who made news in the TV section today and why. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik reacts to being called 'bhains'; says 'You gain one extra inch and...'

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash is currently the most sought after actress in the industry. She is currently busy shooting for Naagin 6 which she signed up right after Bigg Boss 15. Tejasswi recently opened up on being body-shamed. The actress said that it doesn't affect her. The Naagin 6 actress said that she was always proud of her body as that's how the god wanted her to be. Check out what Tejasswi has to say here.

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly returned to the world of television with Anupamaa. The show is a huge hit amongst the masses and on the TRP charts. The actress recently shared how she was sceptical and had her share of insecurities while resuming work with Anupamaa. Rupali, who played housewife-turned-businesswoman in Anupamaa, was also a housewife for 7 years before taking up the Rajan Shahi show. In an interview with an online entertainment portal, Rupali revealed that she had self-doubt. Read more here.

The Kapil Sharma Show

Akshay Kumar and the cast of Bachchhan Paandey - Kriti Sanon, had been promoting their film at an event. While interacting with the media at the event, Akshay addressed the rumours of a rift with Kapil Sharma. The actor said that they all were just made-up stories and all is well between him and the comedian. Check out the whole report here. Furthermore, Ali Asgar, who used to be a part of Comedy Night's With Kapil recently revealed why he left the show.

Karan Kundrra

BollywoodLife got an exclusive dope on Karan Kundrra's next project. A well-placed source revealed to us that Karan is in talks with for a show. Well, Karan began his stint on TV via Balaji. He has been associated with the producer and the production house for the longest time. Ekta Kapoor is his mentor. Check out more deets about Karan's next project here.

Shweta Tiwari REACTS to Palak being body-shamed

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari became a huge sensation after her music video Bijlee Bijlee was released with harrdy Sandhu. Palak is also gearing up for her Bollywood debut. Recently, Shweta Tiwari addressed the body-shaming that Palak gets due to her thin frame. The doting mother had a very strong and epic reaction to the same. Check it out here.

Rubina Dilaik

Last but not least, Rubina Dilaik also opened up on body-shaming. The actress said that people start trolling her even if she gains an inch extra. They call her bhains or talk about her walk and whatnot. Rubina also added that she usually ignores the trolls but since she is an artist and has a medium to strongly express her opinion on the same, she has started doing so. The actress also said that the trolls also bug her family and that's when she loses it and strongly voices her opinion. Read more deets here.

That's all in the TV news today.