Trending TV News Today: Shweta Tiwari reacts to Palak being skinny-shamed, Akshay Kumar clears air around tiff with Kapil Sharma and more

Shweta Tiwari REACTS to Palak Tiwari being body-shamed. Rubina Dilaik, Tejasswi Prakash also opened up on the same. Akshay Kumar who was promoting Bachchhan Paandey in the city addressed the rift with Kapil Sharma and more, meet the TV Newsmakers.