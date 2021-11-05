The day has ended and it is time to look at all the important stories of the day. From Pranali Rathod opening up on her chemistry with Harshad Chopda in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Neha Bhasin's stern warning to Pratik Sehajpal in Bigg Boss 15, here are the trending TV news of the day. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Munmun Dutta-Raj Anadkat's picture goes viral, Ami Trivedi to play Harshad Chopda's mother in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more

Pranali Rathod on her chemistry with Harshad Chopda in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai went through a major change recently. We saw the end of Kartik-Naira/Sirat. Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi were loved for their performance and their sizzling chemistry. It is not easy to do what Mohsin and Shivangi did. However, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have done it as Abhimanyu and Akshara. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod look perfect together on-screen and we are loving #AbhiRa. Now, in an interview with TellyChakkar, Pranali Rathod spoke about what made her say yes to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Pranali said that she has been a fan of the show. She used to watch the show with her mother when she was young. Pranali revealed that she loved the way they used to portray the family, their relations and all. Pranali also spoke about being paired opposite Harshad Chopda. She said, "Of course, everybody knows him, I was nervous at the beginning but when we did the mock shoot together, it was so good that I felt comfortable doing a scene with him. I instantly felt that our scene went great and that's how we got selected as well. I think he is a very nice person by heart, so humble. I really enjoy working with him." Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Papad Pol actress Ami Trivedi to play Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu's mother

Neha Bhasin's stern warning to Pratik Sehajpal in Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15 is getting interesting day by day. The show is going on well until now and the contestants are currently celebrating Diwali. However, today, we will see two new wild card entries in the show. Yes, it will be Bigg Boss OTT's finalists, Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin who will enter the house. We will also see that the housemates will also witness some major twists and turns in the upcoming episode.

The promo of the forthcoming episode shows the contestants go through a tough time as they sacrifice gifts from their families. While some get emotional on receiving the gifts, others get emotional as they lose a chance to get gifts from their family. Another surprising thing would be Bigg Boss OTT contestants Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin entering the show. Shamita Shetty will be super happy to have Neha and Raqesh in the house. Neha Bhasin will hug Shamita while Raqesh enters in the chimpanzee costume and hugs her from behind.However, it looks like their entry has come as a shock for the other contestants. As soon as Neha enters, she begins her game. She warns Karan Kundrra and says that he must stop talking about others behind their backs. And the shocking thing is that Neha Bhasin who was Pratik Sehajpal's best friend gives him a stern warning. She pushes him behind when he comes to hug her. The promo shows Neha stopping Pratik from hugging her, exclaiming that she doesn’t want him to get into that space. She further tells him to maintain distance from her. “If I don’t want to say something, then please don’t voice it this time. Because I don’t want to be in that space again,” she says. Well, this is shocking! Also Read - Ami Trivedi, Surbhi Chandna, Hina Khan - a look at TV's newsmakers of the week

Ami Trivedi on joining Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Actress Ami Trivedi, who plays the character of a mother 'Manjari' in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', feels privileged to be part of a show that's been on since 2009. She talks about her role and how challenging it is. "I feel privileged and it is my pleasure to be a part of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. The show is a legacy. It has proved itself by being one of the longest-running shows on Indian television, and it's great to be a part of it," she said about the show. She was seen in the daily soaps like 'Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan', 'Kituu Sab Janti Hai', 'Papad Pol' and many others.

Umar Riaz’s father Riaz Ahmed Choudhary on Simba Nagpal’s ‘Islamophobia’ remarks

Bigg Boss 15 is getting interesting day by day and people are loving it. Recently, Umar Riaz and Simba Nagpal's fight became the talk of the town. Simba had pushed the doctor in an aggressive force into the swimming pool and post that no action was taken by Bigg Boss and the show continued as usual. In a live feed, Umar was seen telling Ieshaan that Simba once told him that during the fight he looks like a terrorist and that he should put Sumra and come. Well, this definitely did go well with a lot of viewers and Umar Riaz’s father Riaz Ahmed Choudhary. This even caused an outrage on social media and many believed that Umar was being targeted for his religion. Now, Umar Riaz’s father Riaz Ahmed Choudhary has finally broken his silence over the same and said, "I think the silence of the channel and Bigg Boss against Simba speaks that they will put an excuse that this push was during the exclusion of the task so demands no action but still waiting how Salman Khan will name and shame Simba for his inappropriate islamophobia remarks and his push."