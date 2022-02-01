Tejasswi Prakash who has emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 15 has been facing immense criticism. Top celebs have said that she has been favoured by the channel and what not. Tejasswi Prakash has finally broken her silence. She has said that if people feel that she was fixed winner then even previous year’s winners were fixed. Bigg Boss 13’s Hindustani Bhau has been arrested by the Mumbai Police for urging students in Dharavi to protest against offline board exams in Maharashtra. We have an exclusive report on how Naagin 6 is the most expensive season in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural franchise. Here is a look at the news… Also Read - Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi Trailer out: Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer to premiere on THIS date

Naagin 6's to be the most expensive season so far

BollywoodLife has exclusively reported that Naagin 6 is going to be the most expensive season so far. Ekta Kapoor has allotted a budget of Rs 130 crores for the supernatural saga. The show has Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal as the leads. Other actors include Urvashi Dholakia, Sudhaa Chandran and Amrapali Gupta. Tejasswi Prakash has begun shoot on Naagin 3 from today. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Nishant Bhat ADMITS THIS contestant deserved to win instead of Tejasswi Prakash

Bigg Boss 13's Hindustani Bhau arrested

Bigg Boss 13's Hindustani Bhau who is known as Vikas Fhatak has been arrested. He has been taken in custody for his video where he is telling students giving board exams to protest against offline exams. This is not the first time his viral videos have caused trouble.

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash slams Gauahar Khan

It is no secret that many celebs have taken digs at Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash. One of the most prominent ones was Gauahar Khan. She tweeted, "LoL!!! The silence in the studio at the announcement said it all. #bb15 there is only one deserving winner, and the world saw him shine. #PratikSehajpaI you won hearts." Responding to that, Tejasswi Prakash told ETimes, "Those doubting this season’s result should cry foul over the previous seasons’ results, too."

Rahul Vaidya does his version of Pushpa's Allu Arjun song Srivalli

Pushpa, Allu Arjun and songs from the movie are a total rage. Now, Rahul Vaidya has made a video on Pushpa's Srivalli. Check it out...

Parineeti Chopra shows love to Shehnaaz Gill on Hunarbaaz

Shehnaaz Gill is soon going to come on Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan. In a live session with fans, Parineeti Chopra said that Shehnaaz Gill's journey in showbiz is inspiring and she is very honest.

So, these were the news items from the world of TV that made news today!