Trending TV News Today: Mohit Raina gets married in secret ceremony; Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly visits Vaishno Devi and more

On the occasion of New Year, Anupamaa's leading lady paid a visit to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu. She is known to be a very religious person. But the biggest news was the wedding of Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev actor Mohit Raina. He got hitched in a secret ceremony with Aditi. Fans poured in their good wishes. Fans of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan got a treat as their beloved Manik (Parth Samthaan) and Nandini (Niti Taylor) bumped into one another in Goa.

Mohit Raina gets married to Aditi in a secret ceremony

Congratulations are in order for Mohit Raina who surprised us by sharing his wedding pics on Instagram. He has married Aditi. We do not know if it is a love marriage or an arranged one. Fans noted how he followed the path of Yami Gautam and Vicky Kaushal and got married in secret. He looked damn handsome in a white sherwani while his bride's lehenga look was a combination of Rajasthani - Kashmiri traditions. Mohit Raina is famous all over India as Lord Shiva from Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev. Also Read - Mohit Raina of Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev fame gets hitched to Aditi in a private ceremony — view pics

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly makes a visit to Vaishno Devi

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly is pretty religious. She paid a visit to Vaishno Devi for New Year's. Dressed in a coat, she braved the pandemic and cold to be there. Take a look at the video...

Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor reunite in Goa

Fans of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan got a treat as MaNan reunited in Goa. Yes, Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor bumped into one another on New Year's Eve. There is a talk about the fourth season of the show. This was a perfect New Year's treat. They looked lovely together.

