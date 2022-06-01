Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Karan V Grover, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Indian Idol 13 and more have made it to the TV newsmakers of the day. BALH 2's Nakuul Mehta shares secret of his chemistry with Disha Parmar, interesting updates on Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and fans react to Yeh Hai Chahatein and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, inside pics from Karan V Grover and Poppy Jabbal's wedding, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 update and more. Let's check out who and what made news in the TV section today... Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Shivangi Joshi FINALLY opens up on the failure of Balika Vadhu 2; says, 'I did feel sad...'

INSIDE KARAN-POPPY's WEDDING

Yesterday, 31 May 2022, was the wedding day of Udaariyaan actor Karan V Grover and Broken But Beautiful actress Poppy Jabbal. Karan and Poppy had been in a relationship for about a decade. And finally, they decided to get married. KARAN-POPPY's wedding was attended by their close friends in Himachal Pradesh. Sharma Sikander, Hanif Hilal, Sonnalli Seygall and more were a part of their wedding celebrations. Shama shared the pictures from Karan and Poppy's wedding. On the other hand, , who is one of KARAN'S dear friends couldn't attend the wedding. The actress revealed that despite being invited, she couldn't make it to their wedding as they got married in HP. And due to her treatment for post-Cancer surgery, Chhavi couldn't travel. However, she is looking forward to meeting them when they come back to Mumbai. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Harshad-Pranali address dating rumours, Karan V Grover-Poppy Jabbal tie the knot and more

ANUPAMAA

Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa is going to see a major twist. and aka Anupamaa and Anuj who are on their honeymoon in Mumbai will have to rush back. Kinjal aka Nidhi Shah suffers from miscarriage. Kinjali's mother Rakhi Dave will blame Vanraj aka and the Shahs for negligence. Check out the whole spoiler here. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Kanika Mann is too hot to handle as she pulls off a white bikini set with a blazer [VIEW PICS]

GHUM HAI KISIKEY PYAAR MEIIN

Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is going to see a huge twist. It seems Samrat is going to die. At least that's what the promos have said. Yogendra Vikram Singh plays Samrat on the show. He has been getting loads of love from the audience. Well, there's an interesting update. As per the reports, Samrat will return to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin again. Read the whole report here.

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI

Fans are busy trolling channels and makers of loads of TV shows for bringing pregnancy track. It's like a mass pregnancy program on Indian television. And hence, netizens are now wondering whether Akshara will also join the pregnancy bandwagon. Check out the tweet here:

YEH HAI CHAHATEIN

Few are the antagonists who can make the audience miss them. And one of them is Siddharth Shivpuri aka Yuvraj of Yeh Hai Chahatein. Yuvraj has been trying to separate Preesha aka Sargun Kaur Luthra and Rudraksh aka Abrar Qazi for ages. But to no avail. And now, with Rusha getting hitched, fans are missing Yuvraj's drama in the show. Check out the post here:

BADE ACHHE LAGTE HAIN 2

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar sat down for a little chat with an online entertainment portal. Nakuul aka Ram was asked about the secret behind his sizzling chemistry with Disha Parmar aka Priya. Nakuul had an interesting and elaborate answer for the same. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar enjoy massive popularity online as RaYa. Check what Nakuul said here.

KHATRON KE KHILADI 12

A couple of days ago, it was reported that Munawar Faruqui has been facing some issues with the visa because of which he couldn't jet off to Cape Town, South Africa to shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. However, everything has been resolved now and Munawar will be flying to Cape Town soon. On the other hand, jetted off to Cape Town. Earlier, in the day, he was snapped bidding adieu to his family, wife - Aditi Shirwaikar and son - Ekbir Malik. Aditi penned a heartfelt note saying, "I miss you already but I know you will soar high and make us proud! I know you love adventures and this one shall be one where you will show the world, the man you are, one that grows from strength through every challenge he faces! Just remember I’m right there.. I love you @mohitmalik1113 PS -Baba I’m waiting for the, I love you more... love Ekbir." Check Aditi's post here:

CHARU REACTS TO TROLLS

Yesterday, Charu Asopa shared a video of herself and Zianna enjoying a bike ride. The actress was brutally trolled for the same. Charu was called out for not taking any precautions or wearing protective gear while riding the bike. And now, she has reacted to the trolls. Charu said that it was just for a minute and that she didn't leave the building premise while riding the new bike that she got. However, the actress is touched and grateful for the concerns. She added that she is pretty concerned about her child's safety too.

SHIVANGI ON FAILURE OF BALIKA VADHU 2

Soon to be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Shivangi Joshi opened up on the short run of 2. Shivangi, Randeep Rai and Samridh Bawa starrer Balika Vadhu 2 wrapped up a couple of months ago. Shivangi shared her thoughts on the show shutting the shop early on. Check out what Shivangi said here.

MEERA ON BEING FAT SHAMED

Gud Se Meetha Ishq actress Deosthale has gained some weight. Meera plays in the Pankhuri Awasthy and Ishaan Dhawan starrer TV show. The actress shared that she started to gain weight a couple of months ago. It was after that, that she went to the doctor and had a check up. Meera learned that she had swelling in her liver and was diagnosed with Jaundice. Meera gained about 10 kgs of weight. The actress revealed that she saw people trolling her in the comments for weight gain. Meera said that people should instead empathize with rather than troll others for weight gain.

INDIAN IDOL 13

Indian Idol is going to return with a new season. Yes, you read that right. A report in TellyChakkar revealed that Indian Idol 13 is in the works. The show is currently in the pre-production stage and soon the auditions will begin. Last season, Indian Idol 12 was hosted by and had , , , and on the judging panel.

That's all in the TV news today.