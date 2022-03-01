Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, , Anupamaa, , Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more have made it to the TV newsmakers of the day. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra shared the teaser of their first music video collaboration, Rula Deti Hai. Rakhi Sawant reacted to her ex-husband Ritesh Singh's warning after she reacted to him being offered Lock Upp hosted by . Anupamaa's fans rejoice and turn emotional as Anupamaa expresses a wish to marry Anuj. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will finally feature Abhimanyu and Akshara's wedding. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Neil and Aishwarya got trolled and more. Check out the TV Newsmakers of the day here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant REACTS after estranged husband Ritesh issues her a warning; says, 'Stop your drama'

Rula Deti hai wins hearts

Lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's music video Rula Deti Hai is going to release in a couple of days. Tejasswi and Karan released a teaser of their music video and fans have been showering them with all the love. TejRan shippers are very happy to see them finally working together professionally. Tejasswi and Karan's Rula Deti have been produced by Desi Music Factory. Check out the reactions to TejRan's music videos here. Also Read - Rula Deti Hai Song Teaser OUT: Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash's crackling chemistry wins hearts; TejRan fans say, 'Ufff Aag laga di' [WATCH]

Rakhi Sawant REACTS to Ritesh's warning

Rakhi Sawant had recently opened up on ex-husband being offered Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp. She had said that Rakhi said that he is not focussing on the entertainment field and wants to focus on his business. Later, Rakhi reacted to the same asking him to not pry for attention and not use her picture. Here's how Rakhi told Ritesh.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant's TV show have been impressing the audience with interesting twists and turns. And now, AbhiRa fans will get to see the much-talked-about and much-awaited wedding of Akshara and Abhimanyu. A teaser glimpse of AbhiRa wedding was shared by the creative head of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which instantly went viral on social media. Abhi and Akshu grooved to and 's Tenu Leke. Check out AbhiRa wedding glimpse here.

Neil and Aishwarya get trolled

and Aishwarya Sharma have participants of Smart Jodi. When they were introduced, Neil and Aishwarya opened up on being brutally trolled online. Aishwarya has been getting a lot of hate for her character as well. Neil has been getting trolled a lot as well, lately. And now, the two of them are getting trolled for opening up on getting trolled itself. Check out the report here.

Shivangi Joshi quits 2?

If reports are anything to go by, it is said that Shivangi Joshi has quit Balika Vadhu 2. Reports also added that she has been offered Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 as well. The actress is said to be one of the hot contenders to be on the show. However, nothing has been confirmed. Meanwhile, a couple of days ago, it was said that Balika Vadhu 2 is going off-air. Read the entire report here.

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi

and ' Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 has completed 6 years today. It premiered first on 29th February 2022. Fans have been celebrating 6 years of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi on Twitter. Early in the morning, it had surpassed about 29K + tweets. Check out the tweets here.

Anupamaa

, , and starrer TV show Anupamaa is one of the most-watched TV shows in India. Currently, the fans are seeing how Anupamaa and Anuj are coming closer. And now, Anupamaa has expressed her wish to marry Anuj. And fans are going gaga and have turned emotional about the same. Check out what the MaAn fans have to say here.

Pawandeep-Arunita spotted together

Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal's video is going viral on social media. Pawandeep and Arunita had been walking down the London streets while holding hands. AruDeep fans have been going crazy over the same. It has yet again sparked off their dating rumours. Check out the video here.

That's all in the TV News today.