Trending TV News Today: Ekta Kapoor's masterstroke to resurrect Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Arhaan Khan calls ex Rashami Desai 'AisiLadki', domestic abuse charge in Rakhi Sawant's 'husband'

Trending TV News Today: Ekta Kapoor has made plans to revive the dipping TRPs of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Snigdha Priya the wife of Ritesh has made explosive revelations against Rakhi Sawant's 'husband' and more big news