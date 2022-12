The world of TV is buzzing and how. The big news is that Baal Veer star Dev Joshi is going to be a part of SpaceX Moon Mission. The trip is funded by Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa. TV writer, actor and radio host Paritosh Tripathi has married Meenakshi Chand. Here is a look at the news of the day... Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan does it again! Rapper flaunts Louis Vuitton jacket worth Rs 4.5 lakh on the show

Baalveer actor Dev Joshi joins SpaceX Moon Mission

Baalveer actor Dev Joshi is one of the seven people going the moon. We know him from his show where he had supernatural powers. He said in a video that after doing fantasy shows this was like a dream come true. The mission is bankrolled by Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa. The tycoon purchased every ticket for the mission. BTS collaborator Steve Aoki and Korean star TOP might also go to the moon. This expedition will happen in 2023. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary gets called out as 'fake' as she bonds with Shalin Bhanot after MC Stan; netizens say 'Jidhar Wajan Udhar Bhajan' [Read Tweets]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dev Joshi (@devjoshi28)

Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly is a proud mother

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly is a proud mother. Her son Rudransh has won three medals in Shotokan Karate event. It seems the little one had a bad stomach ache but still insisted on competing. Gaurav Khanna and mama Vijay Ganguly showered love on the little one. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shehnaaz Gill takes a hilarious dig at Shiv Thakare while he fights with Soundarya Sharma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta makes a smashing comeback

Tina Datta is making a return on Bigg Boss 16. The actress will come and start fighting with Shalin Bhanot. She will say that the reality is now in front of her. Tina Datta will slam Shalin Bhanot for ruining her game. It seems she saw his reactions from outside.

Read More: Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta returns after elimination; Shalin Bhanot gets brutally exposed [Watch]

Paritosh Tripathi ties the knot with Meenakshi Chand

Comedy writer and host Paritosh Tripathi is now married. Fans know him from shows like Super Dancer, Indian Idol and Bigg Boss 13. He has married Meenakshi Chand. She is an actress and also runs a travel business.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paritosh R Tripathi (@iamparitoshtripathi)

Priti Amin makes a comeback on TV with Durga Aur Charu

Priti Amin is making a comeback on TV with the show Durga Aur Charu. She was on a break since 2014. She is going to play a negative role on the show. Priti Amin has done shows like Kasamh Se in the past.